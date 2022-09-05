Conference play for the Washington softball Lady Jays started with a landslide.
Washington (6-1, 1-0) won Tuesday in both its home opener and the start of its Gateway Athletic Conference Central schedule with an 18-1 victory over Holt (1-6, 0-1) at Lakeview Park.
The host Lady Jays posted five runs in the first inning and three in the second before capping the game with a 10-run rally in the bottom of the third.
“I thought we came out great,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had a great start to the conference season. We were able to get a lot of people at-bats.”
The win gives Washington back-to-back victories after Saturday’s loss in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament.
“The last two games, we’ve fixed some of the things that need to be fixed,” Young said. “We’re still walking too many batters as a pitching staff, but it is early in the season and those inconsistencies happen.”
Washington tallied 10 hits and drew five walks while also making the most of eight Holt fielding errors.
Lauren Opfer pitched three innings of one-hit ball in the circle to record the victory, allowing one run. She struck out five batters and walked four.
Christine Gerling led Washington’s hit parade with three knocks — a triple and two singles. Gerling scored three times and picked up three RBIs.
Taylor Brown singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Emily Bruckerhoff doubled, walked, hit a sacrifice fly, scored and drove in three.
Grace Molitor singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Lacy Monzyk singled, stole a base, scored three times and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled, scored and drove in two.
Kendall Nix singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Myla Inman walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Loren Thurmon scored and was credited with two RBIs.
Ella Lause scored and drove in a run.
Holt’s only hit was an RBI single by Alli Tudor.
Joselyn Roe pitched two innings and allowed eight runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks.
Abigail Claus came in to pitch the final frame, recording just one out and allowing 10 runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.
The Lady Jays had a rare day off Wednesday before hosting Wentzville Liberty in another conference matchup Thursday.
The team plays Friday and Saturday at Francis Howell with three scheduled games against Howell, Lafayette and Owasso, Oklahoma.