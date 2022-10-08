Ten conference games.
The Washington softball Lady Jays (28-3, 10-0) completed an unbeaten league run to its third consecutive GAC Central title Tuesday, defeating Ft. Zumwalt East (11-10, 2-7), 16-1, at Lakeview Park.
The Lady Jays outhit the visiting Lady Lions, 14-1.
The game concluded after four innings due to Washington scoring twice in the second inning, eight times in the third and six times in the fourth.
Taylor Brown fired the one-hitter in the circle, striking out nine batters and walking two across the full four innings.
Maddie Guevara was the batting leader in the contest with three hits. She doubled, singled twice, walked, stole five bases, scored two runs and drove in one.
With 43 steals to her credit on the season, Guevara is far and away the program’s single-season stolen base queen. The former record of 24 was set by Nichole Brinker in 2015.
Brown helped her own cause at the plate with a home run and a double, driving in three runs.
Lacy Monzyk doubled twice, scored twice and drove in four.
Christine Gerling singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in one.
Emily Bruckerhoff doubled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Grace Molitor singled, walked twice, stole two bases and scored.
Myla Inman singled, walked and stole once, scoring twice.
Loren Thurmon singled and drove in a run.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled and drove in two.
Kendall Nix walked, scored and drove in two.
The lone hit for the Lady Lions was a solo home run by Rebecca Kennon.
Washington played its regular season finale Wednesday at Warrenton. The Lady Jays are the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 2 and play No. 8 Webster Groves (6-20) in Imperial at Windsor High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
