Bouncing back to win twice Saturday, the Union softball Lady ’Cats won the Copper Bracket at the Rolla Tournament.
Union (15-13) finished 12th in the 14-team, two-day event.
“We ended the regular season with a record of 15-13, which is not what I wanted, but I will definitely take it for the first year,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We are going to continue to work hard in the offseason and come back and turn even more heads. We have done a lot of good things this year. I am so proud of how hard the girls work. The girls are going to have a bright future for the Union softball program.”
In Saturday action, Union defeated Northwest, 2-1, and then edged Webster Groves, 11-10.
“Fallyn (Blankenship) pitched a great two games to keep us in it,” Dewert said. “We had hits from a lot of girls. Both Abby and Ali Thwing came through with triples. We also had some great defensive plays. We turned some double plays. It was a nice end to the tournament and to our regular season.”
Union fell in all three of its pool games Friday. Cor Jesu beat the Lady ’Cats, 12-4. Farmington then beat Union, 9-1. Father Tolton Catholic knocked off Union, 15-0.
“It was a tough tournament,” Dewert said. “Friday, we played at 10 a.m. and then had to wait around to play again at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. That, in itself, was hard. We played some really tough teams, all ranked in the top 10 in the state.”
The tournament closed the regular season for Union, which is the fifth seed in this week’s Class 4 District 2 Tournament in Imperial. Union plays host Windsor Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Northwest
After both teams scored in the first, a Union run in the bottom of the third proved to be the difference.
Northwest outhit Union, 5-4, but made three errors to Union’s one.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched for Union, allowing one run on five hits and three walks. She struck out four.
Alexa Lause had two of the four Union hits. Brooklynne Anderson and Abby Thwing each had one hit.
Camren Monkman walked.
Lause and Thwing stole bases.
Lause scored both runs. Ali Thwing and Lucy Koenigsfeld posted RBIs.
Webster Groves
The Copper Bracket was more like the Copper Pool as there were only three teams and they played a round robin.
Webster Groves scored a run in the bottom of the first before Union bounced back with two runs in the top of the second and two more in the third.
Webster Groves scored twice in the third before both teams exploded in the fourth. Union added four runs and Webster Groves scored six to take a 9-8 lead.
In the fifth, Union scored three runs and Webster Groves ended with one. The game ended after the fifth on the time limit.
The Stateswomen outhit Union, 11-10. Each side made four errors.
Blankenship pitched and went all five innings, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Ali Thwing led Union with three hits, including a triple.
Lause and Abby Thwing each had two hits. Both tripled.
Macy Hulsey added a double. Koenigsfeld and Addisen Friese singled.
Blankenship walked three times while Lause and Ali Thwing walked once.
Abby Thwing and Lause stole one base each.
Lause, Ali Thwing and Koenigsfeld each scored twice. Abby Thwing, Hulsey and Friese scored once.
Abby Thwing drove in three runs. Hulsey had two RBIs. Lause, Koenigsfeld, Brooklynne Anderson and Abby Thwing drove in one run apiece.
Cor Jesu
Powered by a nine-run fourth inning, Cor Jesu defeated Union in the first game Friday, 12-4.
Cor Jesu outhit Union, 12-8. Each side made two errors.
Emma Roberts started for Union and went four innings, allowing 10 runs (five earned) on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter. She fanned two.
Blankenship pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three this and two walks. She also struck out two.
Koenigsfeld and Anderson each had two hits. Koenigsfeld and Blankenship both doubled.
Lause, Ali Thwing and Roberts singled.
Monkman, Emma Wallis and Koenigsfeld stole bases.
Koenigsfeld scored twice. Lause and Ali Thwing scored once.
Blankenship, Koenigsfeld and Anderson each had one RBI.
Farmington
Farmington limited Union to one run on two hits in the second game, a 9-1 Farmington win.
Farmington outhit Union, 8-2, and Union made both of the game’s errors.
Blankenship went all four innings, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits, six walks and a hit batter. She struck out three.
Koenigsfeld and Hulsey singled for Union.
Lause, Blankenship, Roberts and Anderson walked.
Koenigsfeld scored the run. Wallis had the RBI.
Tolton
In the final pool game, Tolton Catholic of Columbia shut out Union, 15-0.
Tolton’s big inning was the fourth. The Lady Trailblazers scored 12 runs in that inning.
Tolton outhit Union, 9-5. Union made five errors.
Blankenship, Ali Thwing and Anderson each singled.
Roberts and Monkman walked. Monkman added a stolen base.
Roberts started in the circle, going 3.2 innings while allowing 15 runs (six earned) on nine hits, five walks and a hit batter. She struck out two.
Blankenship got the final out on a strikeout.