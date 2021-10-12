Taking a quick lead, the Union softball Lady ’Cats finished their home schedule Thursday with an 8-0 win over Salem.
Union (8-11) opened with a run in the bottom of the first before adding three in the second and one in the third.
Union went on another rally later in the game with one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to end the game early on the run rule.
Union outhit Salem, 14-3. Salem made seven errors.
Fallyn Blankenship earned the shutout, allowing three hits and one walk and striking out 10.
Blankenship, Brooklynne Anderson, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Kaitlynn Turner and Amy Schreck each had two hits.
Hailey Earney and Abby Thwing doubled. Alyssa Bush and Addy Friese singled.
Earney was hit by a pitch.
Blankenship scored twice. Earney, Anderson, Thwing, Turner, Schreck and Camren Monkman scored once.
Bush, Anderson and Schreck each drove in two runs. Thwing had one RBI.
Union plays this weekend in the Rolla Tournament before returning to Rolla Tuesday to start district play.