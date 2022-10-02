Thanks to a 7-3 victory Tuesday over St. James, the Union softball Lady ’Cats have secured the runner-up spot in the Four Rivers Conference standings.
Union, 12-7 overall, ended the league slate with a 5-1 record, losing only to champion Sullivan (11-8, 6-0).
The win allowed Union to finish one game above Pacific (12-10, 4-2).
“We are excited to be second in the conference,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “But we also want more. That is the part I love. The girls are not satisfied with second. We will continue to work hard. We have goals we are shooting for.”
In Tuesday’s game, Union scored four runs in the third before St. James (5-11, 2-4) came back with two in the top of the fourth.
The Lady ’Cats concluded their scoring with three runs in the fifth. St. James scored its final run in the sixth.
Union outhit St. James, 7-4. St. James made three errors.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched for Union, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. She struck out 12 St. James hitters.
“Fallyn pitched another great game for us,” Dewert said. “Our bats were not as hot as they have been.”
Offensively, three of Union’s seven hits were triples. Blankenship, Macy Hulsey and Lucy Koenigsfeld each tripled.
Alexa Lause had two singles. Brooklynne Anderson and Addisen Friese singled once.
Blankenship and Ali Thwing walked twice. Lause and Friese each had one walk.
Emma Roberts was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Lause and Blankenship each stole a base.
Friese scored two runs. Lause, Blankenship, Koenigsfeld, Anderson and Hulsey each scored once.
Lause and Blankenship drove in two runs apiece. Thwing, Roberts and Hulsey each had one RBI.
“We played a bit tired,” Dewert said. “We have been going, going and going, so it was nice to get the win when we were not playing our best. I am so proud of this group of girls. They just continue to work hard and their future is so bright. It is great to be a Lady ’Cat.”
Alexus Freeman pitched for St. James, allowing seven runs on seven hits, six walks and one hit batter over six innings. She struck out seven.
Karen Goodin, Freeman and Martiera Curtis singled.
Freeman, Sarah Rector and Hope Pierce walked.
Freeman scored twice while Spurgeon scored once.
Spurgeon and Curtis each had one RBI.