Union’s softball Lady ’Cats completed their sweep of Gasconade County Four Rivers Conference teams Tuesday afternoon, winning in Hermann, 12-2.
“We hit the ball well,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
With the win, the Lady ’Cats improved to 7-4 overall, 3-0 in Four Rivers Conference games.
Much of the scoring took place in the opening frame, when Union scored six times in the top of the inning, and Hermann scored its two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The score remained that way until the top of the fifth, when Union added five runs. The Lady ’Cats scored a final run in the top of the sixth and the game ended after the bottom of that inning.
Union outhit Hermann in the game, 17-5. Hermann made three errors to two for Union.
Every Union player who went to bat got a hit.
Fallyn Blankenship, Ali Thwing and Emma Roberts each had three hits.
Alexa Lause posted two hits. Lucy Koenigsfeld, Brooklynne Anderson, Abby Thwing, Emma Wallis, Addisen Friese and Ella Wells had one hit apiece.
“Ella Wells was definitely our spark,” Dewert said. “She came in to hit and hit a line drive back to the pitcher. That fired up the girls and they went on to score runs after that to put the game away. Ali Thwing, Blankenship and Roberts doubled.”
Abby Thwing was hit by pitches twice.
Lause stole two bases. Ali Thwing, Roberts, Wells, Abby Thwing and Wallis each stole one base.
Blankenship, Ali Thwing, Koenigsfeld, Abby Thwing and Wallis scored twice.
Lause and Wells scored once.
Blankenship and Friese each had two RBIs. Lause, Abby Thwing, Koenigsfeld, Roberts, Anderson and Wells each had one RBI.
Blankenship pitched for Union, getting the win. Over six innings, she allowed two unearned runs on five hits and two walks. Blankenship sent nine Lady Bearcats back as strikeout victims.
“We need to continue working on bringing our intensity level higher,” Dewert said.
