Just a week away from opening day, the Union softball Lady ’Cats tuned up at the Francis Howell Jamboree.
Union played Parkway North, Francis Howell and Lafayette at the four-team event near Weldon Spring Friday.
“Overall, I am very pleased with our outing,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said about the jamboree. “I am excited for this season and for all of our players to get healthy. That will make a huge difference.”
The Lady ’Cats open the season with the two-day Union Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Union.
Union plays Lutheran South Friday at 4 p.m. to start the event. The Lady ’Cats then play Rolla at 6 p.m. In Saturday’s first game, Union will play Seckman at 9 a.m. The 11 a.m. game will be for final placement.
At the jamboree, Dewert said the team had positives.
“Against Parkway North, we hit the ball very well and played great defense,” Dewert said. “Fallyn (Blankenship) and Ali (Thwing) really worked the pitching and catching fantastic. We had many girls with multiple hits.”
In the second scrimmage, Union took on Francis Howell, last year’s Class 5 runner-up.
“Emma (Roberts) pitched well we just couldn’t play defense behind her, and we didn’t hit,” Dewert said.
The third scrimmage was against Lafayette, a Class 5 district champion last fall.
“Fallyn pitched,” Dewert said. “Again we made some defensive mistakes. Our bats were not as alive as the first game.”
Hitting and pitching were overall highlights.
“The positives were we hit the ball very well,” Dewert said. “Pitching looked very exciting.”
Dewert pointed out the performances of Lucy Koenigsfeld and Blankenship.
“Lucy hit the ball hard all night,” Dewert said. “Fallyn pitched great as well. Our freshmen stepped in and played nicely.”
Dewert feels the team is close to being ready for the season.
“We just need to do the little things better,” Dewert said.
Union’s two jamborees, softball and football, were able to run as scheduled Friday. A switch in weather forced Union’s boys soccer jamboree at Parkway West to be called off Monday.
Union volleyball hosts the school’s final jamboree of the preseason Tuesday with Seckman and Pacific visiting.
