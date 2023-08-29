Bouncing back from an opening loss to Lutheran South, the Union softball Lady ’Cats fought their way through to reach the Union Invitational Tournament championship game.
Union (2-1) took on Jefferson City Monday in the title contest.
The opener Friday at Veterans Memorial Park was a 6-3 defeat against Lutheran South.
“We came out a little slow against Lutheran South, which hurt us,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We have some girls injured and people playing out of position. So, I think nerves got to us. We didn’t play with as much intensity as what we really need to play with on a daily basis. Hitting was good. We hit the ball well, we just couldn’t play defense the way we should.”
Union bounced back to beat Rolla in the second Friday game, 9-5.
“The girls seemed to have more energy. We came out early scoring with Ali Thwing’s home run and just didn’t look back. Lucy Koenigsfeld added a home run along with Ali’s second home run of the game. We played much better defense and Emma Roberts pitched a fine game. “
Heading into Saturday’s final pool round, Union and Lutheran South were 1-1. Seckman was 2-0 while Rolla was 0-2.
Union came through with a 3-1 game, fighting through a pair of weather delays. Union actually was pulling away in the final inning, but because it didn’t get completed, the score reverted back to the last completed inning.
With the win, Union won the pool title on head-to-head result against Seckman.
“The girls came out and scored one run in the first inning and just didn’t look back,” Dewert said.
“Fallyn Blankenship kept the Seckman batters off balance and we played great defense behind her. Abby Thwing made a fantastic catch in the outfield as well as threw out a girl at second base from the outfield. Lucy Koenigsfeld made a great diving catch to end the inning also. Ali Thwing and Madi Julius each had two hits in the game. The girls were just ready to play and were very into the game.”
Union scored one run in the first and two in the second before Seckman scored its lone run in the third.
Ali Thwing led Union in hitting with a .714 average and three home runs. She also walked once, scored four runs and drove in six.
Cammi Monkman hit .500 while Madi Julius was a .375 batter. Emma Wallis hit .333.
Koenigsfeld had the other home run. Julius and Wallis doubled.
Both Blankenship and Roberts pitched twice. Blankenship started two games, going 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA. Over eight innings, she allowed four earned runs on seven hits, nine walks and one hit batter while striking out 12.
Roberts was 1-0 with no earned runs allowed. She pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out one.
Jefferson City went undefeated to win its pool, beating St. Francis Borgia (5-3), Perryville (18-5) and Warrenton (6-2).
