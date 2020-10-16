While the Union softball Lady ’Cats weren’t able to pick up a victory in the two-day Rolla Tournament, there were positives for the team.
“It was a very tough tournament but we held our own for most games,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We didn’t go into the tournament trying to win it, and I think setting that expectation from the beginning took stress off of the girls. We went into it looking at it as practice for the district. We were able to see a ton of live pitching, and we had a chance to move some players around and work on things.”
Union (3-17) lost three Friday games. Northwest beat Union, 17-2; Republic shut out the Lady ’Cats, 14-0; and Willard won, 7-0.
In Saturday’s action, Union played its closest game against Pacific, falling 3-2. Those two teams play again in Pacific Wednesday to begin Class 4 District 3 Tournament play. Pacific is seeded third and Union is the sixth seed. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
In Saturday’s final game, Union fell to Waynesville, 8-3.
“The scores don’t necessarily show how hard the team worked,” Poggas said. “We accomplished a lot over the weekend and I’m pretty proud of their efforts. Not only did we work on team goals but each girl had an individual goal for the weekend. That was our focus and that went really well.”
Friday
Northwest scored in each of the four innings in the event opener. Union scored its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Abby Thwing and Anna Scanlon had the hits. Addy Friese and Thwing scored runs. Scanlon and Abby Gilbert drove home runs. Gilbert had a sacrifice fly.
Kieley DeWitt took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 11 hits and five walks. She struck out three.
Rylee Machelett pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. She struck out one.
The Republic game went five innings. Republic got a perfect game with 15 Union batters stepping up to the plate.
DeWitt pitched the first three innings, allowing 13 runs (six earned) on seven hits and five walks. She struck out one.
Machelett pitched two innings, allowing one run on four hits. She struck out one.
Union had two hits against Willard. Ella Wells and Logan Baeres both singled. Wells also stole a base.
Union batters struck out 17 times in the game.
DeWitt fanned nine batters for Union while going the distance. She allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, seven walks and one hit batter. She struck out nine.
Saturday
Union’s highlight of the weekend was the game against Pacific Saturday morning. Pacific took the lead, 1-0, in the bottom of the first. Each team scored in the third and Union tied it in the top of the fourth.
Pacific scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Wells had three of Union’s seven hits. DeWitt doubled while Hailey Earney, Gilbert and Caylie Kleekamp each singled.
Wells, Thwing, Gilbert, Brooklynne Anderson and Friese walked. Friese and Scanlon were hit by pitches.
Wells added a stolen base.
Kleekamp and Richelle Krimmel scored runs. Wells had an RBI.
DeWitt pitched three innings, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out one.
Machelett pitched 3.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits. She fanned one.
The Lady ’Cats were beaten by Waynesville in the final game, 8-3.
Union led once, 1-0, in the top of the first.
Gilbert tripled, Scanlon doubled and Earney, Thwing and Kleekamp singled.
Friese had a sacrifice while Earney stole two bases.
Earney, Thwing and Scanlon scored. Gilbert drove in two.
DeWitt pitched 2.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. She struck out five.
Machelett also pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. She struck out one.
Union finished its regular season Monday at Washington. The Lady ’Cats open district play at Pacific Wednesday at 4 p.m.