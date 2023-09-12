Union came home with fourth place Saturday from the Jerry Joyce Softball Invitational in Arnold.
Union came home with fourth place Saturday from the Jerry Joyce Softball Invitational in Arnold.
“The competition at the tournament was outstanding,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “There were a lot of great teams.”
Union went 1-3 in the two-day event.
The Lady ’Cats:
• Lost to Festus Friday, 2-1.
• Lost to Washington Friday, 6-0.
• Defeated Farmington Saturday, 6-4.
• Lost to St. Dominic Saturday, 13-1.
“Friday we just didn’t show up to play,” Dewert said. “We had opportunities in both Festus and Washington games. We just couldn’t execute and put runs on the board.”
Against Festus, all of the runs were scored in the fourth inning.
Emma Roberts pitched, going the distance while allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks. She struck out five
Emma Wallis had two hits. Alexa Lause, Fallyn Blankenship, Lucy Koenigsfeld and Lilly Sullivan each had one hit.
Union’s second game was a 6-0 loss to Washington. Only Francis Howell North, a 9-0 loser to Washington in the championship, held the Lady Jays to single digits.
“We just couldn’t put anything together on offense,” Dewert said.
Blankenship threw for Union, allowing six runs on 13 hits, four walks and one hit batter. She struck out one.
Lause had two hits and a stolen base. Sullivan had a hit and a stolen base. Blankenship had Union’s other hit.
Union won its pool game Saturday, defeating Farmington, 6-4.
“Saturday was a different story,” Dewert said. “The girls showed up ready to play. We beat a good Farmington team. Emma started the game and pitched well. Fallyn came in the top of the seventh to get the save. It was a good win for us.”
Roberts allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, five walks and one hit batter over six innings. She struck out four.
Blankenship pitched the seventh for the save, allowing a run on three hits.
Koenigsfeld tripled in the game while Masy Hulsey doubled. Blankenship, Wallis, Roberts and Sullivan singled.
Hulsey and Brooklynne Anderson stole bases.
Blankenship drove in two runs. Koenigsfeld, Roberts, Sullivan and Anderson each had one RBI.
Due to tiebreakers, Union moved into the third-place game against St. Dominic. The Lady Crusaders won, 13-1.
“They can hit up and down the lineup,” Dewert said. “We just gave them too many opportunities and didn’t take advantage of our own chances.”
St. Dominic went 2-1 in pool play, outscoring opponents by a 34-5 margin. A 5-4 loss to Francis Howell North denied that team a chance to play for the title.
Blankenship pitched all five innings, allowing 13 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits, five walks and a hit batter. She struck out three.
Blankenship had two of the six Union hits.
Koenigsfeld doubled while Ali Thwing, Roberts and Madi Julius added singles.
Hulsey scored the run with Blankenship driving her home.
Blankenship and Thwing stole bases.
“Overall, to place fourth in the tournament, looking at all the teams, it was a good outing for us,” Dewert said. “Great to see where we stand against those quality teams.”
Dewert liked what she saw from several players.
“Emma and Fallyn looked sharp in the circle,” Dewert said. “They really work well together. Emma Wallis and Abby Thwing made some great catches in the outfield as well. Madi Julius also made some key outs on defense for us. Just need to keep working and do the little things.”
