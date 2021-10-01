Taking a break from Four Rivers Conference play, the Union softball Lady ’Cats competed in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament last Friday and Saturday.
Union (5-9) lost Friday to Winfield, 7-2, and Saturday to St. Charles, 21-3.
“It was a rough weekend for us,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Our last few games, we worked, and we cleared up some defensive struggles we’ve been having. But this weekend, a few popped up again. In two games, we put 12 errors in the books. It’s really hard to win a ballgame when we can’t get the outs that are given to us.”
Winfield
In Friday’s contest, Union fell to the Winfield Lady Warriors, 7-2.
Winfield scored two runs in the bottom of the first, and Union tied it in the second.
Winfield added two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to jump out to the win.
“We competed with them from the start, but six errors in that game gave them a lead and really brought us down,” Poggas said. “We’re not doing the best job of recovering and picking ourselves up as a team.”
Fallyn Blankenship pitched, allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks over five innings. She struck out four.
Brooklynne Anderson had two hits for Union. Addy Friese doubled, and Abby Thwing, Lucy Koenigsfeld and Alyssa Bush singled.
Blankenship drew a walk. Thwing stole a base.
Masy Hulsey and Anderson scored the runs. Blankenship and Bush recorded the RBIs.
St. Charles
Things changed after the team returned from Friday’s game.
“Friday night, we got hit with quarantines and had to put some last-minute changes into play on Saturday morning,” Poggas said. “We played St. Charles, and they jumped on us pretty quick. We had a lot of girls out of normal positions just so we could play.”
St. Charles jumped on top with nine runs in the top of the first. Union rallied with two in the bottom of the inning.
St. Charles added three runs in the second and five in the third. Union scored its other run in the bottom of the third.
St. Charles scored four times in the top of the fourth, and the game ended after that inning.
“We still managed to push runs across in each game, so it’s nice to see the girls working where we can.”
Koenigsfeld had two of the six Union hits, a double and a triple.
“Lucy Koenigsfeld came up with some great hits,” Poggas said.
Hailey Earney, Friese, Kaitlynn Turner and Bush all singled.
Earney stole a base.
Earney, Friese and Hulsey scored the runs. Koenigsfeld had all three RBIs.
Camren Monkman started and pitched the first inning. She allowed nine runs (six earned) on one hit, four walks and five hit batters.
Alizabeth Elbert was next, and she pitched an inning, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a hit batter.
Koenigsfeld pitched the final two innings, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on four hits, five walks and a hit batter.
Union returned to action Monday, hosting North County.
The Lady ’Cats host St. Clair Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Union travels to visit St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday at 4:30 p.m.