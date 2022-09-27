Advantage Union.
Chasing Sullivan in the Four Rivers Conference softball standings, Union defeated Pacific Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3.
“This was a big win for the girls,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “If we beat St. James next week, we’re second in conference. This is an extremely talented group of girls. We just have to pull it together.”
Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said this has been a difficult stretch for her team.
“We’re not playing good softball right now,” Lewis said. “We’ve been down this week. We beat Hermann, but it wasn’t the way we can play.”
The win gave Union (8-7, 4-1) solo possession of second place over Pacific (10-10, 3-2). The Lady Indians are tied with Owensville (5-12, 3-2) for third after Thursday’s games.
Sullivan claimed the league title with a 20-1 win over St. James Thursday.
Union closes out FRC play with a Tuesday home game against St. James. Pacific goes to Owensville Tuesday.
Union used two three-run innings, the first and fifth, to power past Pacific Thursday.
Union also scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
“We finally played with intensity for all seven innings,” Dewert said.
Pacific chipped back with single tallies in the second, sixth and seventh frames.
Union outhit Pacific, 12-3. Pacific made seven of the game’s eight errors.
“We’re making way too many mental mistakes in the field,” Lewis said. “We’re a little down, but we’re not out.”
Fallyn Blankenship pitched for Union, earning the win. She allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks. Blankenship struck out eight.
Trinity Brandhorst threw for Pacific and took the loss, allowing seven runs (three earned) on 12 hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Blankenship, Ali Thwing and Lucy Koenigsfeld each had two hits for Union. Thwing tripled and Koenigsfeld doubled.
Alexa Lause, Emma Roberts, Brooklynne Anderson, Emma Wallis, Macy Hulsey and Addisen Friese had one hit apiece. Roberts and Anderson walked.
Koenigsfeld scored three runs. Thwing, Roberts, Anderson and Camren Monkman each scored once.
Roberts, Wallis and Hulsey recorded RBIs.
Hannah Duggan led the Lady Indians with two hits, including a triple.
Briauna Swinford had the other hit.
McKenna Lay walked twice. Molly Prichard and Brooklynn Kittrell each walked once.
Brooke Bearden and Lay stole bases,
Prichard, Duggan and Bearden scored the runs. Duggan and Kittrell posted RBIs.
“My girls, for some reason, are doubting themselves a little bit,” Lewis said. “They don’t look confident. That’s showing up in our batting. We’ve been on fire all year with the bats. Right now, I’ve got girls in slumps who had been hitting all year.”
For Dewert, it was the first time she faced her former program. Dewert coached the Lady Indians from 2003-12.
“It’s always good,” Dewert said. “I want those kids to do good. I know them all. I coached some of them in summer ball, so it’s nice to see them do well. It’s really good to win.”
