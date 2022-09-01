Saturday turned out to be a huge day for the Union softball Lady ’Cats.
Union (3-1) survived an eight-inning Union Tournament pool play game to beat Perryville, 7-6, and then knocked off Rolla in the third-place contest, 7-3.
Perryville placed fourth in Class 3 last year while Rolla was the Class 4 runner-up.
In Friday’s games, Union defeated Cuba, 8-5, and lost to Francis Howell, 18-2.
Union was the only team to score against Francis Howell, the tournament champion. The Lady Vikings outscored the opposition by a 53-2 margin over the four games.
“I thought the girls had a fantastic tournament,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It was a total team effort. Fallyn (Blankenship) and Emma (Roberts) pitched great games and really work well together. Ali (Thwing) did a stellar job behind the plate for us, catching all of the games. We had timely hits from everyone. It just was great team wins.”
Blankenship and Roberts each started two games in the tournament. Roberts was 2-0 with a save while Blankenship was 1-1. Roberts, who pitched in all four games, had a 4.38 ERA. Blankenship had a 8.56 ERA.
In 16 innings, Roberts allowed 13 runs (10 earned) on 17 hits, four walks and three hit batters. She struck out 10.
Blankenship had nine innings pitched, allowing 17 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and four walks. She struck out eight.
At the plate, Camren Monkman and Ashlyn Blankenship both hit .500. Monkman doubled, scored and stole a base. Blankenship also was hit by a pitch, scored once and drove in one.
Among the regulars, Alexa Lause batted .364 with one double, four runs, three walks and a stolen base.
Brooklynne Anderson batted .333 with a double, five runs, two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.
Ali Thwing hit .300 with two doubles, four runs, four RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases.
Abby Thwing and Lucy Koenigsfeld both doubled.
Fallyn Blankenship scored five runs. Roberts, Koenigsfeld and Macy Hulsey drove in two runs apiece.
Roberts and Fallyn Blankenship stole bases. Fallyn Blankenship sacrificed.
Union scored in each inning in the opener. Cuba scored its five runs in the top of the third, taking a 5-4 lead at the time. Union tied it in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead in the fourth.
“It was the typical first-game jitters,” Dewert said. “We had one rough inning, but overall we played a good solid game.”
Francis Howell was next. The Lady Vikings scored 10 runs in the top of the first, but Union rallied for two in the bottom of that frame. Francis Howell continued scoring from there.
Lause, Ali Thwing and Ashlyn Blankenship recorded Union’s hits.
“The Francis Howell game was a little rough,” Dewert said. “The strike zone was very small. If some calls in the field go our way and it is a different ball game. Howell adjusted to the strike zone and we did not. A lot of things were learned in that game. I am proud of the girls never giving up. They continued to put base runners on we just couldn’t get things going consecutively.”
Against Perryville, Union jumped on top with two runs in the top of the first. It was 2-1 after an inning and 3-2 for Union after two innings. Perryville scored one run in the fifth to tie it. The game went to international tiebreaker rules at the time limit. Each team scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh before Union pulled it out in the eighth.
“The Perryville game was a long one,” Dewert said. “Fallyn pitched a solid game for us, pitching into extra innings and continuing to hold them to minimal runs. Emma came in to get the save. We wanted to give their batters a different look. Another game of timely hits and bunts, Addy Friese had a great bunt with two strikes to score a run.”
Union grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the first. The Lady ’Cats added two in the third. Each side scored three in the fourth. Union scored a final run in the seventh.
“The Rolla game was fun to watch,” Dewert said. “Emma and Ali worked well together pitching and catching. We had some great defensive plays and timely hits again.
Overall this tournament was a total team win. I am so proud of how the girls stuck together.”
Dewert liked what she saw from her team throughout the event.
“They never game up,” Dewert said. “I love the fight they have. It is only going to help them in games to come. This is a great group of young ladies who really work hard.”
Dewert said it was a great way to start the season.
“I thought the tournament ran very smoothly,” she said. “Weather was great and the teams played great games. There were a lot of fans watching the games and that is always fun for the girls.”