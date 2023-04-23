Four wins in two days.
The East Central College softball Falcons (15-17) pulled off a second consecutive doubleheader sweep Wednesday, winning both games at home over Missouri State University - West Plains, 4-3 and 8-0.
First game
Lexi Lewis (Washington) beat out an infield single to score the winning run from third base in the game’s final at-bat.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) was the winning pitcher in the circle after tossing four shutout innings in relief. She allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) pitched three innings and allowed three runs on six hits, striking out four.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) went 2-2 at the dish with a stolen base, a sacrifice and a run scored.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) was 2-4 with a run scored.
Grace Mosley (Valley Park) singled and scored.
Second game
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) collected her third pitching victory of the week for her work in the second-game shutout.
She pitched all five innings and shut out the Grizzlies while scattering two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Hanger helped her own cause offensively with a pair of hits, a double and a single. She scored twice and drove in two runs.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla), Truitt and Robinson each had multiple hits in the game as well.
Robinson doubled twice, scored and drove in a pair of runs.
Spencer scored and drove in a run.
Truitt stole a base scored once.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) doubled and drove in a run.
Lewis singled, scored and drove in a run.
Stutzman singled and scored.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) walked, scored and drove in a run.
The game concluded after just five innings.
A scheduled rematch with the Grizzlies in West Plains Friday has been canceled, as well as East Central’s planned home matchup Sunday against Shawnee Community College.
The Falcons are next slated to play Tuesday at 2 p.m., hosting St. Charles Community College.
