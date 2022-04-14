Finally.
Conditions settled down enough Sunday for the East Central College softball Falcons to play the home part of a season series with North Arkansas College.
And, it was worth the wait, as East Central (14-9) prevailed in both games, 9-0 and 8-3.
After winning both games on the road to start the season, the Falcons were supposed to play March 11 and 12 against North Arkansas, but those games were postponed.
First game
In the opener, Taylor Hanger (Pacific) dominated the Pioneers, holding North Arkansas to two hits and a walk. She struck out four.
“Taylor Hanger controlled the game from the start, allowing only three baserunners with just one reaching second base,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said.
East Central gave Hanger the lead with a run in the bottom of the first. The Falcons added four runs in both the third and fourth innings and the game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Seven of the nine East Central runs scored on home runs. The Falcons had two of them, a grand slam by Morgan Green (Festus) and a three-run shot by Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central).
“Morgan Green had a huge game,” Wallach said. “Aubree Eaton delivered the knockout punch with a three-run homer in the fourth.”
Green also tripled, sacrificed, scored twice and drove in five runs.
Eaton ended with two hits, two runs and three RBIs along with her home run.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) posted two hits apiece. Hillermann stole two bases and scored two runs. Weston scored once.
Addie Konkel (Salem) added a hit and an RBI.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) was hit by a pitch and scored.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) scored once.
Second game
The Falcons capped the sweep with an 8-3 win in the second game.
North Arkansas scored single runs in the third and fourth before the Falcons grabbed the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“We were a little slow getting started,” Wallach said. “Aubree’s one-out, two-run homer opened things up for us.”
The Pioneers cut it to 4-3 in the top of the fifth, but East Central added four more runs in the sixth to post the win.
Green was the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings for the victory. She allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. She fanned five.
Hanger relieved and went 2.1 innings for a save, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Eaton hit her second home run of the day, a two-run shot. She also singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Weston had two hits, including a double. She also walked, scored once and drove in one run.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) singled, walked and scored a run.
Green doubled, walked, scored a run and drove in one.
Hanger was hit by a pitch and scored once.
Hillermann walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Truitt walked, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
Madison Sander (Seckman) was hit by a pitch.
Weather permitting, the Falcons are scheduled to host St. Charles Community College Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Mineral Area College Thursday at 2 p.m. Both are MCCAC foes.