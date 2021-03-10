There’s no place like home.
Playing for the first time this season in Union, the East Central College softball Falcons swept the Missouri Baptist JV team Wednesday, 13-2 and 10-2.
East Central improved to 2-3-1 on the season with the victories.
First Game
The Falcons broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second with three runs. East Central added three more runs in the third and scored seven times in the fourth. Missouri Baptist scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched the complete game and earned the win. Over five innings, she allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Offensively, nine different Falcons had hits.
Ashley Damazyn (Crystal City), Kristyn England (Cuba), Maddie Greco (Pacific) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) each had two hits.
England and Prichard doubled.
Damazyn also scored twice, drove in one and sacrificed.
England scored once and drove in three runs.
Greco scored two runs, drove in one and was hit by a pitch.
Prichard scored twice.
Batters with one hit apiece were Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), Jenna Crider (Washington), Kaili Edler (Northwest), Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) and Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional).
Abbott scored and drove in one run. Crider scored once. Edler walked twice, scored twice and drove in one run. Ferguson had a run, an RBI and was hit by a pitch. Kimminau drove in a run.
Caelie Horstmann (Owensville) walked and scored a run.
Second Game
The Falcons completed the sweep with a six-inning victory, 10-2.
East Central opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the second. Missouri Baptist tied it in the third.
The Falcons broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Missouri Baptist scored its other run in the top of the fifth, and the Falcons ended it with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
The winning pitcher was Eva Dawson (Fulton). She allowed two unearned runs on five hits. She struck out three.
Greco had the big hit, a grand slam. Overall, she ended with two hits, a run and four RBIs.
Crider, Edler and England each had three hits.
Crider scored and drove in two runs.
Edler doubled, scored once and drove in three.
England doubled twice, scored twice and had three RBIs.
Abbott and Prichard each had two hits.
Abbott doubled and scored twice.
Prichard had one run and one RBI.
Horstmann and Kimminau each had one hit. Both scored. Horstmann drove in a run.
East Central returns to action Friday, hosting Southwestern Illinois College at 2 p.m.
The Falcons stay home to host the Central Methodist University JV team Monday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Community College visits Union Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons dropped out of the NJCAA Division II national poll last week.