Pacific alumnae Taylor Hanger had the Cardinals seeing double Tuesday.
Hanger was the winning pitcher in both games of a softball doubleheader as East Central College (13-17) swept Mineral Area College in Park Hills, 10-8 and 8-4.
First game
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) had a big game at the plate, going 4-4 with a home run, a double, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) collected three hits and one RBI.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) went 2-4 and stole two bases.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) picked up two hits, a stolen base and an RBI. She scored twice.
Hanger smashed a two-run home run.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) and Sierra Spencer (Rolla) both singled and scored.
Emma Wegrzyn (Wright City) singled.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) drove in a run.
In the circle, Hanger pitched 1.2 innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
McDaniel (Washington) fired 1.1 innings in relief and allowed two runs on four hits.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) fired four innings and allowed three unearned runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Second game
Hanger continued her offensive dominance in the second game as well, smashing two more home runs, both solo shots.
Hillermann went 3-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Truitt batted 3-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Smalling singled twice and drove in a run.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) singled and scored twice.
Lewis singled and drove in a run.
Robinson singled and scored.
Stutzman added a single.
Hanger pitched all seven innings in the rematch. She allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five.
East Central hosted Missouri State University - West Plains Wednesday and after cancellations Friday and Sunday will next play Tuesday at home against St. Charles Community College at 2 p.m.
