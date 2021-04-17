Looking to lock down the top seed for the upcoming NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, the East Central College softball Falcons swept a doubleheader from Mineral Area College Thursday in Farmington.
The Falcons (17-10) won the first game, 13-0, and completed the sweep in the second game, 16-3.
In the opener, Haley Schulte (Parkway West) improved to 10-3 on the season with a four-hit shutout.
Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) had two hits, including a home run. She scored twice and drove in a pair.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) had two hits with a double, a run and two RBIs.
Jenna Crider (Washington) homered, scored twice and drove in a run.
In the second game, Addie Konkel (Salem) was the winning pitcher, improving to 4-2 on the season.
Lilly Prichard (Pacific) was 4-4 with two doubles and a triple. She scored four times.
Kristyn England (Cuba) had three hits with two doubles and a home run. She scored twice and drove home five.
Kaili Edler (Northwest) posted three hits with a home run, a run and five RBIs.
Maddie Greco (Pacific) smashed her 11th home run of the season, a grand slam. She also scored three times.
Heading into the doubleheader, Greco, had been hit by pitches 16 times this season, tops in NJCAA Division II.
The Falcons return home Thursday to host St. Louis Community College.
The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.
East Central visits Three Rivers Community College next Saturday and is back home to host Culver-Stockton College’s JV April 24.