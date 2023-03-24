East Central College’s softball Falcons completed a sweep Monday to move to the .500 mark on the season.
The Falcons (7-7) took the first game from the Culver-Stockton JV team, 10-5, and finished with a 10-2 win in the second game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
East Central College’s softball Falcons completed a sweep Monday to move to the .500 mark on the season.
The Falcons (7-7) took the first game from the Culver-Stockton JV team, 10-5, and finished with a 10-2 win in the second game.
East Central’s home doubleheader Tuesday against Missouri State University-West Plains was postponed until April 17.
First game
In Monday’s opener, the visitors scored first, getting a run in the opening frame. East Central countered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
It was tied, 4-4, after two innings.
The Falcons took a 5-4 lead in the third. After Culver-Stockton briefly tied it in the top of the fourth, East Central added three runs in the bottom of the inning and two in the fifth.
East Central outhit Culver-Stockton, 15-9, and got three home runs to two for the visitors. Culver-Stockton made four errors to East Central’s two.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing an unearned run on four hits while striking out two.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) pitched three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits. She struck out one.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each had three hits. Truitt hit one of the home runs.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific), Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) and Grace Mosley (Valley Park) had two hits apiece. Hillermann and Mosley homered.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) added a double while Sierra Spencer (Rolla) and Emma Wegrzyn (Wright City) singled.
Hillermann and Lewis each stole a base. Smalling sacrificed.
Truitt scored three runs. Mosley and Wegrzyn scored twice. Hillermann, Lewis and Spencer scored once.
Smalling drove in three runs. Truitt had two RBIs. Hillermann, Lewis and Mosley each drove in one.
Second game
The Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
It was 4-0 through two innings and 8-1 after the third. In the fourth, Culver-Stockton added one run, but the Falcons scored twice.
The game ended after the fifth inning on the run rule.
Culver-Stockton had 10 hits to East Central’s nine. Each side made two errors.
Hanger pitched and earned the win. Over five innings, she allowed two runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five.
Offensively, Hillermann, Lewis and Payton Robinson (Elsberry) each had two hits. Hillermann had the lone East Central home run and doubled. Robinson doubled twice.
Truitt also doubled while Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) and McDaniel singled.
Hanger, Jarvis, McDaniel, Spencer and Truitt walked. Lewis and Spencer were hit by pitches.
Hillermann, Robinson, Spencer and Truitt scored twice. Hanger and Lewis scored once.
Robinson drove in three runs. Lewis had two RBIs while Hillermann, Jarvis, McDaniel and Truitt drove in one run apiece.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.