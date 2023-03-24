Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.