Make it five wins in a row for the East Central College softball Falcons.
East Central (8-5) swept the Culver-Stockton College JV team Tuesday afternoon in Union, 7-3 and 11-0.
First Game
The visitors scored two runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. East Central stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Culver-Stockton tied it in the top of the sixth on a solo home run, but the Falcons scored four times, and needed all four runs.
Culver-Stockton had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with two outs. The player who hit the home run was up. Taylor Hanger (Pacific) got her to hit a line drive to left field, where Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central) snagged it for the win.
Hanger went the distance, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk. She struck out eight.
Culver-Stockton’s Penny Ruiz fanned eight Falcons.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Morgan Green (Festus) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each had two hits. Addie Konkel (Salem), Madison Sander (Seckman) and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) each had one hit.
Green and Sander doubled.
Hanger, Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Sander walked. Weston also sacrificed.
Green and Sander both scored twice. Damazyn, Truitt and Weston scored once.
Damazyn and Weston drove in two runs apiece. Green and Konkel each had one RBI.
The Falcons committed one error while Culver-Stockton had two.
Second Game
The Falcons completed the sweep with an 11-0 win in five innings during the second game.
East Central took a 1-0 lead in the second and added nine runs in the third. The Falcons scored once in the fourth.
Green pitched all five innings, allowing one hit and six walks. She struck out seven.
Truitt had three hits, including a triple and a double.
Weston posted two hits.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) doubled.
Damazyn, Eaton, Green, Hanger, Hillermann and Sander singled.
Damazyn and Green walked.
Green and Truitt each scored twice. Damazyn, Eaton, Hanger, Hillermann, Jarvis, Sander and Weston scored once.
Jarvis and Weston each drove in two runs. Damazyn, Green, Hanger, Sander and Truitt each ended with one RBI.
Culver-Stockton committed all three errors in the game.