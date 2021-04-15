Hitting the road Friday, the East Central College softball Falcons brought home a doubleheader sweep of the Culver-Stockton College JV team Friday.
The Falcons (14-9) won the opener, 3-1, and prevailed in the second game, 3-2.
“Pitching was our strength in this doubleheader,” East Central College Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Neither Haley (Schulte) or Addie (Konkel) allowed an earned run in seven innings. Each only allowed six hits, as well, along with no walks.”
Schulte, a Parkway West graduate, pitched the opener and struck out eight to improve to 8-3 on the season. The Culver-Stockton run was unearned. She also hit a batter.
Konkel, from Salem, allowed two unearned runs while striking out five.
“Defensively, we made too many errors, but the outfield played exceptionally well on a very windy day,” Wallach said.
First Game
All scoring took place in the first inning. The Falcons scored three times in the top of the first. Culver-Stockton scored its run in the bottom of the inning.
Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) doubled. Jenna Crider (Washington), Kristyn England (Cuba), Kelly Ferguson (Timberland), Caelie Horstmann (Owensville) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) singled.
Prichard also walked. Maddie Greco (Pacific) was hit by a pitch.
Greco, Kimminau and Prichard scored the runs.
Second Game
East Central again started fast with three runs in the first and three more in the second. Each team scored twice in the sixth inning.
Prichard and Crider both had two hits. Prichard doubled.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) and England each had one hit.
Crider and Ferguson walked.
Kaili Edler (Northwest), Greco and Kimminau sacrificed.
Kimminau scored three runs. Crider crossed the plate twice. Ferguson, Greco and Prichard each scored once.
Prichard drove in two runs. Edler and Greco each had one RBI.
East Central is scheduled to play Tuesday at St. Charles Community College.
The Falcons head to Farmington Thursday to take on Mineral Area College.
East Central stays on the road next week to play a pair of JV teams, playing Missouri Valley College Monday and Central Methodist University Tuesday.
The next home doubleheader will be against St. Louis Community College April 22. First pitch is at 2 p.m.