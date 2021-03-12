With a shining sun and warm temperatures, Monday proved to be an optimal playing day for the East Central College softball Falcons.
Hosting the Central Methodist University JV team, the Falcons won a pair of close games, beating the Eagles, 8-6 and 7-6.
East Central improved to 4-5-1 with the doubleheader sweep.
Full details were not available as of deadline, but the Falcons had many highlights.
Pacific graduate Maddie Greco homered in both games to lead the East Central offense.
In the first game, Greco was 3-4 with two runs, two RBIs and the home run. In the second game, she had one hit, the home run.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) went the distance to earn the victory in the opener. Eva Dawson (Fulton) was the winning pitcher in the second game.
In the first game, Kelly Ferguson (Timberland), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) each ended with two hits.
Jenna Crider (Washington) was an offensive standout in the second game with three hits, three runs and an RBI.
Kimminau had two hits, including a double, scored and drove in a run.
The Falcons return to action Wednesday, hosting Lewis & Clark of Godfrey, Illinois, in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.