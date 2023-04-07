East Central’s pitchers threw Easter eggs Tuesday.
The Falcons swept Central Methodist University’s JV team at home, winning a pair of shutouts, 8-0 and 5-0.
The wins were the first for the Falcons (9-11) since March 20. Since that time, six dates were either called off or postponed and East Central was swept by Jefferson College and Southwestern Illinois College Monday, oddly by the same 8-0 and 5-0 scoreline, in that time span.
Two more doubleheaders also were postponed. The Falcons were scheduled to visit Three Rivers Thursday, but that has to be rescheduled. Monday’s home doubleheader against Lewis & Clark also has been called off.
Next action is a home doubleheader against State Fair Tuesday starting at noon.
First game
To start “Stuff the Stands Day,” the Falcons got an eight-hit shutout from Taylor Hanger (Pacific). She also walked one while striking out eight.
East Central took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and added two in the second, two more in the fifth, and an additional two runs in the sixth.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) was the hitting standout with two home runs and a double. She also walked, scored four times and drove in four runs.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) had two hits, including a double. She stole two bases, scored once and drove in two.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) doubled.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) singled and walked. She scored twice.
Hanger helped her cause with a single.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) walked, sacrificed and scored.
Sierra Spencer drew two walks.
The Falcons played error-free ball while Central Methodist made one error.
Second game
East Central completed the sweep with another shutout. This time, Kylie McDaniel (Washington) scattered six hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out six.
Offensively, the Falcons gave McDaniel all the run support she needed in the bottom of the first with two runs. East Central added three runs in the third.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) posted three hits, including a triple, and scored a run.
Hanger had two hits, including a home run, scored once and drove in two.
Truitt had two hits, both doubles, and drove in one run.
Hillermann singled, stole a base, scored once and drove in one.
Lewis singled and scored.
Smalling had one single.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven), singled, walked, scored once and drove in one.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla) logged a walk.
