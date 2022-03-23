Hitting the power setting on the bats, the East Central College softball Falcons swept Central Methodist University’s JV team in Union Monday.
The Falcons (11-6) won the opener, 14-8, and took the second game, 6-4. East Central belted three home runs over the doubleheader.
Addie Konkel (Salem) hit a home run in the opener. Konkel is one of two sophomores on this year’s team.
In the second game, Madison Sander (Seckman) smacked a grand slam while Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) hit a solo home run.
Pacific’s Taylor Hanger was the winner in the opening game.
Offensive standouts were Konkel, Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy), Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Hillermann, Sander and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon).
Konkel was 2-3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs.
Weston doubled once and singled twice. She scored three times and drove in two.
Eaton, Hillermann, Sander and Truitt each had two hits.
In the second game, home runs accounted for five of the six East Central runs. Sander drove in four with her grand slam. She also singled.
Hillermann’s lone hit was a solo home run.
Truitt had two doubles, scoring once and driving in a run.
Eaton went 2-2 with two walks and a run.
Morgan Green (Festus) was the winning pitcher.
Weather permitting, the Falcons were scheduled to play at Mineral Area College Tuesday.
East Central makes a northeast swing later this week, playing Thursday in Canton against the Culver-Stockton College JV and Friday at John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois.