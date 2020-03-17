Make it three wins in a row for the East Central College softball Falcons.
Playing at home Wednesday, East Central (3-7) swept the Central Methodist University JV team, 9-2 and 18-2.
“After a challenging start to the season, it feels like we’re starting to get some traction,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep it going.”
East Central’s doubleheader with Southwestern Illinois College Tuesday was called off due to field conditions.
The Falcons are scheduled to play Saturday in Canton against the Culver-Stockton JV team.
The next home doubleheader is Tuesday at 2 p.m. against MCCAC rival Mineral Area College.
First Game
In the opener, Central Methodist scored first, getting a run in the top of the opening inning.
East Central came back with three in the bottom of the first, three in the second and one in the bottom of the third.
“It took us a while to adjust to the pitching,” Wallach said. “Once we settled down and got more disciplined, we were hitting the ball hard to all parts of the ballpark.”
Central Methodist scored its final run in the top of the fourth. The Falcons added two runs in the sixth.
Katie Gaus (Canton) led the Falcons offensively with four hits, including a pair of doubles.
“Katie Gaus has been hitting all season and continues to hit in the second spot of the order,” Wallach said. “She carried the load for us offensively in the first game and put up exceptional numbers in the second game.”
Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Kaylyn McKee (Bowling Green) had two hits apiece.
Jena Monehan (Washington) doubled. Kaylee Abney (Owensville), Kristyn England (Cuba), Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) and Jordan Owens (Northwest) all singled.
Gaus added a stolen base.
Gaus scored three runs. Monehan and Owens each scored twice. Abney and Feldewerth scored once.
Feldewerth and Gaus drove in two runs apiece. England, Kimminau and Monehan each had one RBI.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) started and went four innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out five.
Maya Street (Clopton) finished out the game, throwing three scoreless innings. She allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four.
East Central outhit Central Methodist, 13-6. Central Methodist made two errors to East Central’s one.
Second Game
The second game lasted five innings as the Falcons found their bats for an 18-2 win.
East Central scored three times in the bottom of the first. Central Methodist cut it to 3-1 in the top of the second, but East Central added six runs in the second, five in the third and four more in the fourth.
The final Central Methodist run scored in the top of the fifth.
The Falcons outhit Central Methodist, 15-7. Central Methodist committed four of the game’s seven errors.
Monehan, McKee and Owens had three hits apiece.
“Jordan Owens got us going in the second game,” Wallach said. “From the leadoff spot, she has the ability to provide a spark.”
Monehan homered twice while McKee hit one home run and Kimminau also knocked one over the fence.
“Jena Monehan put on an offensive display in the second game,” Wallach said. “Between RBIs and runs scored, she contributed to 12 runs. I’m not sure if I’ve seen that before.”
Feldewerth and Gaus had two hits apiece while Kimminau and Abney each had one hit.
McKee and Feldewerth both doubled.
“Kaylyn McKee is hitting the ball hard to all fields,” Wallach said. “She had a slow start to the season but is really coming on now.”
Kimminau added a walk and Owens stole a base.
Monehan scored four runs. Gaus and Owens each scored three times. Feldewerth and Kimminau scored twice. Abney, Jenna Crider (Washington), McKee and Street each scored once.
Monehan drove in eight runs. McKee was next with five RBIs.
Feldewerth and Gaus each scored twice. Kimminau had one RBI.
Sierra Voiles (Crocker) pitched for East Central and went the distance for the win. Neither of the two Central Methodist runs were earned. Voiles allowed seven hits and one walk.