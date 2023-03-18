Finding two different ways to win, the East Central College softball Falcons swept MCCAC and NJCAA Division II Region 16 rival Mineral Area College Tuesday in Union.
“MAC only scored in one inning of each game, but managed to make things interesting,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “I’m glad we were able to close them both out for wins.”
The Falcons (4-6, 2-0) won the opener, 3-2, by hanging on in the seventh inning after Mineral Area rallied to cut the lead to within a run.
In the second game, East Central used the long ball to prevail in eight innings over the Cardinals. ECC got three home runs, including a game-winner from freshman Payton Robinson (Elsberry) in the bottom of the eighth, 8-6.
In the opener, East Central seemed to be on cruise control after five innings. The Falcons scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
Things got really interesting in the top of the seventh. Jules Johnson smacked a two-run home run, but the Falcons were able to hold on for the win.
East Central outhit Mineral Area, 10-4. The Falcons made both errors in the game.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two.
At the plate, Hanger and Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) each had two hits. Hanger doubled along with Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Robinson and Ryan Stutzman (New Haven).
Lexi Lewis (Washington), Sierra Spencer (Rolla) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each singled.
Hanger, Spencer and Truitt walked.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) and Spencer sacrificed.
Hillermann swiped two bases. Lewis and Smalling each stole one.
Hanger, Hillermann and Truitt scored the East Central runs. Hanger, Hillermann and Robinson posted the RBIs.
East Central carried its momentum from the opener into the second game, getting three runs in the bottom of the second. Hillermann started the rally with a solo home run to left center field.
Grace Mosley (Valley Park) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. The Falcons needed all of those runs as Mineral Area College scored four times in the top of the fifth to knot the score at 4-4.
That’s how it stood until the bottom of the eighth, when Robinson hit her two-run shot to give the Falcons the sweep.
Both teams had nine hits in the second game, but East Central hurt its cause with five errors.
Stutzman started and went three innings, allowing four hits and one walk.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) pitched one inning, allowing four unearned runs on three hits. She struck out two.
Hanger returned to the circle to get the win. Over four innings, she allowed two hits and three walks while fanning four.
Hanger, Hillermann and Lewis each had two hits. Mosley, Robinson and Truitt posted one hit apiece.
Hillermann, Mosley and Robinson homered.
Hanger, Robinson, Smalling and Spencer walked. Mosley sacrificed twice.
Lewis stole two bases. Robinson, Smalling and Spencer each had one steal.
Hanger and Robinson scored twice. Hillermann and Mosley scored once.
Robinson drove in two runs. Hillermann, Lewis and Mosley each had one RBI.
Brittany Kreitler, Chloe Coppedge and Macy Houart doubled for Mineral Area.