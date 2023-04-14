For the second outing in a row, the East Central College softball Falcons forged a split.
East Central (11-13) divided a doubleheader Tuesday with State Fair Community College (9-17), falling in the opener, 16-7, but winning the second game, 2-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the second outing in a row, the East Central College softball Falcons forged a split.
East Central (11-13) divided a doubleheader Tuesday with State Fair Community College (9-17), falling in the opener, 16-7, but winning the second game, 2-0.
Second game
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) tossed a three-hitter in the East Central win, also allowing three walks and striking out three.
The Falcons gave her run support with single tallies in the second and fourth innings.
East Central made that happen with four hits, one walk and two hit batters.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Hannah Jarvis (Potosi), Lexi Lewis (Washington) and Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) each had one hit.
Smalling added a walk. Hanger and Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) were hit by pitches.
Hillermann and Lewis each stole a base and Hillermann added a sacrifice.
Hillermann and Lewis scored the runs while Hillermann and Jarvis logged one RBI apiece.
First game
East Central opened with two runs in the bottom of the first, but that was the high point for the Falcons.
State Fair took the lead with three runs in the top of the second and scored seven more in the third. East Central cut it to 10-4 after three innings and added three more runs in the fourth, trimming it to 10-7.
However, State Fair put the game out of reach with six runs in the top of the seventh.
Stutzman took the loss, going 2.1 innings while allowing 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks. She struck out two.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) pitched 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out one.
Smalling led the East Central offense with three hits, including a home run.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla) had two hits while Hanger, Lewis and Payton Robinson (Elsberry) had one hit apiece.
Lewis and Smalling added walks. Jarvis was hit by a pitch.
Lewis, Smalling and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each scored twice. Smalling drove in four runs while Spencer had the other RBI.
Working to make up games, the Falcons played Thursday at St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood.
East Central visits Moberly Area Community College Friday at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader. St. Louis Community College comes to Union Sunday at noon. The Falcons will host Missouri State University-West Plains Monday at 2 p.m. and go to Mineral Area College Tuesday at noon.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.