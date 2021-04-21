Competing Tuesday in Cottleville, the East Central College softball Falcons split with St. Charles Community College.
East Central (15-10) won the opener, 5-3, but lost in the second game, 9-2.
First game
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) improved to 9-3 with the win. She allowed three runs on seven hits and one hit batter over seven innings. Schulte struck out four.
The Falcons gave Schulte the lead with a run in the top of the third. ECC scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
St. Charles scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) had two hits.
Maddie Greco (Pacific) homered.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), Kaili Edler (Northwest), Kristyn England (Cuba), Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) had one hit apiece.
Egler and Greco walked. Edler was hit by a pitch.
Jenna Crider (Washington) and Ferguson sacrificed.
Abbott, Damazyn, Edler, Greco and Prichard scored the runs. England, Ferguson, Greco and Kimminau each had an RBI.
Second game
St. Charles claimed the win in the second contest, 9-2.
East Central scored one in the top of the first before St. Charles scored three in the bottom of the frame.
In the third, St. Charles added two more runs. East Central scored once in the fourth, but St. Charles added two more runs.
St. Charles scored two more in the bottom of the fifth.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) took the loss, pitching three innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits. She struck out two.
Addie Konkel (Salem) also pitched three innings and allowed four runs on six hits.
Kimminau and Prichard each had two hits in the game. Both doubled.
Crider, Damazyn and Greco each had one hit.
Damazyn, England and Greco walked.
Damazyn and Prichard scored. Damazyn and Kimminau each drove in a run.