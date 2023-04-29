Tuesday made like a banana for the East Central College softball Falcons, and split.
East Central (16-18) lost the first game at home to St. Charles Community College, 12-3, but rebounded to win the rematch, 4-3.
The loss in the first game snapped a four-game win streak for the Falcons. The doubleheader was the final home game on East Central’s regular season schedule.
Second game
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) was the winning pitcher in the second contest for a complete-game effort in the circle.
Across seven innings, she allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks, striking out seven.
After St. Charles took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, East Central staked Hanger to a 4-1 lead with one run in the third and three in the fourth.
St. Charles scored a final two runs in the top of the sixth.
The Falcons collected five hits in the game, led by a solo home run off the bat of Hannah Jarvis (Potosi).
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) singled and drove in a run.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) singled, walked and picked up an RBI.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla) singled and scored.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) walked and sacrificed.
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Grace Mosley (Valley Park) put down a sacrifice.
First game
A seven-run third inning for St. Charles spelled doom for East Central in the opener.
Already up 1-0 after the first inning, the third-inning rally propelled St. Charles to an 8-0 advantage.
The Cougars added four more runs in the fourth to make it 12-0.
East Central mustered one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth, but the game concluded after five innings.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) and McDaniel pitched in the contest. Both recorded one strikeout.
Stutzman threw three innings and allowed eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits, including three St. Charles home runs.
McDaniel pitched two innings and surrendered four runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk.
Truitt swatted a two-run home run for the Falcons in the fifth.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Lewis and Hanger all singled.
Lewis walked.
Hillermann drove in a run.
Lewis and Mosley each scored.
East Central’s Friday games at Shawnee Community College were canceled. The Falcons go to West Plains Saturday to play Missouri State University - West Plains at 2 p.m.
