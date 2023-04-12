In a doubleheader delayed from March, the East Central College softball Falcons split Friday with Moberly Area Community College.
East Central (10-12) won the first game, 4-3, but lost in the second one, 7-0.
Moberly Area (5-17) is a new member of NJCAA Division II Region 16 this season.
In Friday’s opener, the visitors scored a run in the first and added two in the top of the third.
East Central struck back to tie it after three innings. The Falcons scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Moberly Area had eight hits to East Central’s seven. Moberly Area made the game’s lone error.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) went the distance for the win, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) was the hitting leader with three singles.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) doubled while Hanger, Sierra Spencer (Rolla) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) singled.
Hanger was twice hit by pitches. Truitt added a walk.
Hanger and Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) stole bases.
Lewis, Smalling, Spencer and Truitt scored the East Central runs. Lewis drove in two runs and Hanger had one RBI.
Moberly dominated the second game, opening with two runs in the top of the first. The visitors added four runs in the third and one more in the fourth.
Moberly Area outhit the Falcons, 9-4.
Each team made four errors.
Truitt posted two of the East Central hits. Hanger and Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) each singled once.
Jarvis drew a walk and Hillermann stole a base.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) too the loss, pitching two innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. She struck out three.
East Central hosts State Fair Community College in a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 2 p.m.
The Falcons host St. Louis Community College Thursday before going to Moberly for another doubleheader Friday. Those start at 2 p.m.
The Falcons go to Kirkwood Sunday to play St. Louis Community College at noon.
