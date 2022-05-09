The seventh time was the charm.
After having six scheduled home doubleheaders postponed against Mineral Area College, rain held off long enough for the East Central College softball Falcons to play Wednesday.
And, each team was able to take one game.
Mineral Area (11-31) won the opener, 8-3. The Falcons (18-17) got four home runs in the second game to win, 7-4.
The teams divided the regular season series, two wins apiece.
Both teams hope the field can be made ready in Park Hills Friday, when the teams are slated to play in the opening game of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament. The winner advances to play St. Louis Community College Friday. The loser plays an elimination game Saturday morning.
East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach indicated the games might be moved to the Ste. Genevieve Challenger Field, which has turf.
Wednesday marked the last possible date for East Central and Mineral Area to play their final doubleheader.
Second game
Each team got two runs in the first inning.
Mineral Area took a 2-1 lead in the second, but East Central scored five runs in the third.
Mineral Area added its final run in the top of the sixth.
Morgan Green (Festus) was the winning pitcher.
“Pitching wise, Morgan bent but didn’t break with the defense, helping us get out of some jams with minimal damage,” Wallach said.
East Central home runs came from Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central) Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) and Addie Konkel (Salem).
“Mineral Area got on us with two runs in the first but Aubree answered in the bottom half with a two-run shot over the left field fence,” Wallach said. “After losing the first game, that gave us a big lift. We then erupted with three home runs (five total runs) in the third. We came right back in the fourth and loaded the bases with one out but came up empty. Overall, we just swung the bats better this game.”
Green had two hits, including a double, while Eaton, Hillermann, Konkel and Weston homered.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Taylor Hanger (Pacific) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) singled.
Hillermann and Emma Riegel (Washington) walked. Eaton and Truitt were hit by pitches. Eaton stole a base.
Eaton scored two runs. Damazyn, Hillermann, Konkel, Truitt and Weston scored once.
Eaton, Hillermann and Konkel each drove in two runs. Weston had one RBI.
Green allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter. She struck out two.
First game
East Central scored first, getting a run in the bottom of the opening frame.
Mineral Area scored the next five runs. The Cardinals scored two runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth.
After East Central scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, Mineral Area added three runs in the top of the seventh.
Hanger took the loss.
Green hit a home run.
“Morgan gave us a start in the first inning but then the bats went silent for five innings while MAC built up a lead,” Wallach said. “We were putting the ball in play, but not hard.”
Truitt and Weston each had two hits.
Hillermann and Truitt doubled. Damazyn singled.
Truitt added a walk.
Green, Hillermann and Truitt scored. Green, Hillermann and Weston posted RBIs.
Hanger went five innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks. She struck out four.
Konkel pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. She struck out one.