Playing at home Thursday, the East Central College softball falcons forged a split with Shawnee Community College of Ullin, Illinois.
Shawnee (1-9) won the opener, 7-2.
East Central (4-5) grabbed the second game, 8-0.
In the first game, Taylor Hanger (Pacific) paced the offense with two hits, including a home run. She drove in both runs.
Morgan Green (Festus) took the loss.
In the second game, Hanger moved to the circle and recorded the shutout.
Madison Sander (Seckman) went 3-3 with two home runs while driving in six of the eight runs.
Additional statistics were not available at deadline.
East Central’s home doubleheaders Friday and Saturday against North Arkansas College have been called off due to winter weather.
The Falcons are scheduled to return to action with home doubleheaders Monday and Tuesday.
Missouri Valley College’s JV team visits Monday at 2 p.m. Culver-Stockton College’s JV team visits Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons travel to St. Charles Community College Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader.