For two weeks, the East Central College softball Falcons watched and waited.
This week, field conditions finally dried up enough for the Falcons (10-7-1 before State Fair) to resume play.
East Central split on the road with host St. Louis Community College Monday. East Central won the first game, 2-0, but lost the second game, 9-0.
In Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Falcons swept Missouri Baptist JV on the road, 11-1 and 10-5.
In Thursday’s home doubleheader against State Fair Community College, the Falcons split, winning the first game, 4-2, but losing in the second, 18-7.
Poor weather and wet field conditions postponed all games between March 13 and March 28.
“With the weather and all the cancellations, we hadn’t played a game in 18 days, so it was nice to come out and play some good softball,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “I can see us getting better. Hopefully, we can keep the good weather and stay healthy.”
St. Louis
Scoring single runs in the top of the first and fifth innings proved to be enough for a win Monday in Kirkwood.
That’s because Haley Schulte (Parkway West) scattered six hits and shut out the Archers. She also allowed a walk and struck out 11.
“Haley Schulte pitched a gem against a good-hitting team,” Wallach said. “We managed to steal a run in the first with very alert base-running by Dani Kimminau, and Lilly Prichard came up with a big home run later in the game.”
Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) singled and scored in the inning.
Prichard (Pacific) was 2-2 in the game with a home run, a walk, a run and an RBI.
Kaili Edler (Northwest) and Maddie Greco (Pacific) also singled in the game.
In the second game, the Falcons were held to a double by Kimminau. Prichard walked, Greco was hit by pitches twice, and Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) was hit once.
“We never really threatened offensively the entire game,” Wallach said. “We have to get better at making adjustments against really good pitching.”
Missouri Baptist
In Tuesday’s opener, the Falcons scored three in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the third and four times in the sixth. The Spartans scored their run in the bottom of the sixth.
Schulte again controlled the game, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 11.
“Haley Schulte came out strong again and dominated,” Wallach said. “We pretty much hit up and down the lineup, with all nine starters getting at least one hit.”
Kimminau had three hits, including two doubles. Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), Jenna Crider (Washington), Damazyn and Prichard each had two hits.
Damazyn, Edler, Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) and Prichard each doubled once.
Crider, Damazyn and Kimminau each scored twice. Damazyn drove in three runs. Ferguson had two RBIs.
In the second game, the Falcons had to come back after falling behind in the first inning, 2-0. East Central scored four times in the top of the third, but the Spartans replied with three runs.
In the fourth inning, the Falcons added three runs to take the lead, 7-5. The Falcons scored another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Addie Konkel (Salem) pitched. Over seven innings, she allowed five runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out four.
“Addie Konkel was a little shaky at first but then settled down and kept them scoreless the last four innings,” Wallach said. “Maddie Greco, Dani Kimminau and Nikki Abbott all had really big days at the plate.”
Greco recorded three hits, including a triple and a home run. She was hit by pitches twice, scored three runs and drove in six.
Kimminau and Abbott each had four hits. Kimminau doubled, scored three times and drove in one. Abbott had one run and one RBI.
Kristyn England (Cuba) doubled.
Crider, Damazyn and Prichard singled.
Prichard also walked. England was hit by a pitch.
State Fair
Schulte continued her pitching streak, earning the win in the opener.
Ferguson had two hits, including a double. She scored and drove in two runs.
Kimminau had two hits with an RBI. Prichard had two hits with a double.
In the second game, East Central trailed 12-0 in the bottom of the fifth but scored seven times to continue the game.
Greco belted a grand slam for her eighth home run of the season.
However, that’s where the rally ended in an 18-7 loss.
Abbott, England and Kimminau each had two hits.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) took the loss.