Playing at home for the first time Saturday, the East Central College softball Falcons were able to secure their first win of the season.
The Falcons (1-7, 1-1) split with MCCAC rival St. Charles Community College. St. Charles won the first game, 8-5, but the Falcons grabbed the second one, 18-1.
“We finally put a complete game together,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Hats off’ to Madelyn Webb in her first start of the season. She only allowed one hit and one unearned run. We also scored in every inning with 10 different players getting hits. The game is a lot easier when you’re not playing from behind.”
Second Game
The second game proved to be where East Central released all of the frustrations of the early part of the season, from losses to postponed games.
The Falcons scored three times in the bottom of the first and copied that in the second. In the third, East Central scored nine times.
St. Charles got its lone run in the top of the fourth, but the Falcons continued with another three-run inning in the bottom of the fifth.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) tossed the win for the Falcons, allowing an unearned run on one hit, a double. She struck out one.
Offensively, Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) led the way with three hits.
Jenna Crider (Washington), Kristyn England (Cuba), Katie Gaus (Canton), Jena Monehan (Washington) and Jordan Owens (Northwest) each had two hits.
Kaylee Abney (Owensville), Kaili Edler (Northwest), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Kaylyn McKee (Bowling Green) each had one hit.
Crider tripled. Abney, Edler, England, Gaus and McKee all doubled.
Abney, Feldewerth, Gaus and Kimminau drew walks. Feldewerth, Gaus, Monehan and Owens each stole a base.
Feldewerth crossed the plate four times. Gaus scored three times. Kimminau, Monehan and Owens each scored twice.
Abney, Crider, Edler and McKee scored once.
Crider drove in three runs. England, Gaus and McKee each had two RBIs. Abney, Edler and Owens drove in one run apiece.
First Game
In the opener, the guests scored three runs in the top of the second and added two more in the fourth.
East Central came back to cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth, but Union High School graduate Amanda Downing smashed a three-run home run over the center field fence in the top of the fifth to extend the St. Charles lead to 8-5.
“Our defense broke down a little but we did a good job of competing until the big blow (three-run homer) in the top of the fifth,” Wallach said. “We tried to answer but came up short.”
The Falcons got one final run in the bottom of the seventh. Feldewerth homered to left field with one out.
Sierra Voiles (Crocker) took the loss for the Falcons, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 12 hits and two walks. She struck out three.
St. Charles had three doubles and one home run.
Offensively, Owens had two hits to lead the way. One of the hits was a double.
Feldewerth homered and McKee also doubled. Gaus, Monehan and Voiles singled.
Gaus, Kimminau, Monehan and Maya Street (Clopton) walked.
England, Feldewerth, Kimminau, McKee and Street scored once.
McKee drove in two runs. Feldewerth, Gaus and Owens each had one RBI.
After visiting Southwestern Illinois College Tuesday, the Falcons return home for a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon against the Central Methodist University JV starting at 2 p.m.
East Central plays on the road in Canton against the Culver-Stockton JV Saturday.