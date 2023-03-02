East Central scored four runs in the top of the eighth Saturday in Harrison, Arkansas, and then held on for dear life to beat host North Arkansas, 7-6.
The win, in the second game of a doubleheader, gave East Central its first victory of the season.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 8:01 pm
The Falcons (1-3) dropped the other three games at North Arkansas, a Friday doubleheader and Saturday’s first game, 16-6.
In the victory, East Central opened with two runs in the top of the first and added another in the second.
That lead held until the sixth, when North Arkansas tied it with three runs.
The game was knotted through regulation play and the Falcons scored four times in the top of the eighth. East Central needed all of that offense as North Arkansas scored three before East Central got the final out.
The host team outhit East Central, 9-7, and each side made four errors.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) earned the win. She allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits over eight innings. She struck out three.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each had two hits.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) doubled.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) and Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) each had one hit.
Hillermann, Jarvis and Truitt walked once. Smalling sacrificed.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla) scored two runs. Hanger, Hillermann, Jarvis, Smalling and Truitt scored once.
Hillermann drove in three runs. Smalling and Truitt each had one RBI.
In the first game, North Arkansas scored four times in the first, but East Central tied it in the top of the second.
The host added two runs in the bottom of the second and three in the third.
The Falcons scored twice in the fourth, but North Arkansas scored seven times.
North Arkansas outhit the Falcons, 12-10. ECC made seven errors.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) took the loss, allowing 10 runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings.
Stutzman gave up six runs (two earned) on six hits, one walk and a hit batter over two innings.
Smalling, Spencer and Emma Wegrzyn (Wright City) each had two hits.
Smalling and Hillermann doubled. Hanger, Lexi Lewis (Washington) and Truitt singled.
Hillermann and Jarvis walked. Truitt was hit by a pitch.
Jarvis, Lewis, Smalling, Spencer, Truitt and Wegrzyn scored the runs.
Hanger drove in two. Hillermann, Smalling, Spencer and Truitt each had one RBI.
East Central stays on the road Wednesday with two games at Lewis & Clark in Godfrey, Illinois. The Falcons head to Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, for a doubleheader.
The home opener is next Monday, March 6, against Southwestern Illinois College. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
