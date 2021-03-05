Hitting the road last weekend, the East Central College softball Falcons opened the season by going 0-3-1 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
The Falcons fell Friday to North Central Missouri College, 3-2, and to Southwestern Iowa Community College, 16-6.
Playing Saturday, East Central tied Southwestern Iowa, 10-10, in a time ended by a time limit. The Falcons then fell to North Central Missouri, 10-0.
“We faced some good competition that definitely challenged us and helped us find out where we are and what we need to do,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We wouldn’t have found those things out against weak opponents, and it’s not a lot of fun finding out, but it’s part of a growth process. Despite the losses, we’re way ahead of where we’d be if we hadn’t played. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with the girls and the way they responded.”
East Central is scheduled to open its home schedule Wednesday with a 2 p.m. home doubleheader against Missouri Baptist University JV. The Falcons will host Southwestern Illinois College Friday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons will play eight opponents in a row at home through March 23.
Friday Games
In Friday’s opener, the Falcons fell to North Central Missouri College of Trenton, 3-2.
North Central scored one run in the bottom of the first and two more in the fifth.
Both East Central runs came in the seventh inning.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched. Over six innings, she allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and one hit batter. She struck out five.
Pacific’s Maddie Greco paced the Falcons, hitting a solo home run. She also was hit by a pitch.
Jenna Crider (Washington) and Kaili Edler (Northwest) had the other two ECC hits. Edler scored the other run. Crider walked and drove in a run.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) added a walk.
Against Southwestern Iowa, the opponent scored five runs in the first and 10 in the fourth. East Central scored three runs in the third and three in the fourth. The game ended after the fourth inning on the time limit.
Three players pitched in the game. Eva Dawson (Fulton) was charged with the loss. She went 0.1 of an inning, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Schulte pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Addie Konkel (Salem) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on one hit and three walks.
Offensively, Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) had two hits, including a double. She drove in a run and was hit by a pitch.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), Lilly Prichard (Pacific) and Edler each had one hit. Edler homered, scored and drove in three.
Abbott had a double, a walk, a sacrifice, scored twice and drove in two.
Prichard also walked and scored.
Greco and Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) both scored.
Greco, Crider and Kristyn England (Cuba) added walks.
“Haley Schulte pitched a gem and gave us a chance to win,” Wallach said. “We only had three hits but grouped them in the seventh inning. We were down 3-2 with runners on second and third with one out and just couldn’t finish the job.”
Saturday Games
In the tie with Southwestern Iowa, East Central scored once in the first to take the lead. Each team scored once in the second. In the third, East Central added three runs, and Southwestern Iowa scored once.
Southwestern Iowa took the lead with seven runs in the fourth inning and added a run in the fifth. The Falcons tied it again with five runs in the sixth, and the game ended on the time limit.
“We let the second game get away from us after having a lead and giving it up,” Wallach said. “But we came back with five runs in the last inning to salvage a tie.”
Schulte pitched four innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and four walks. She struck out three.
Dawson pitched two innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out one.
Kimminau had three hits to lead the offense. She scored twice and drove in one run.
Greco ended with two hits, including a double. She scored twice and drove in a run.
Damazyn had two hits and an RBI.
Abbott, Ferguson and Edler each had one hit. Abbott walked and drove in a run. Ferguson drove in a run, and Edler walked, scored and drove in one run.
Prichard scored twice.
Crider walked, sacrificed, scored and drove in a run.
England walked, sacrificed and scored once. Dawson scored once.
In the final game against North Central Missouri, the opponent scored four runs in the second, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Damazyn had the lone East Central hit. She also walked.
Ferguson and Prichard also walked.
Konkel pitched, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) over six innings on nine hits and four walks. She struck out two.
“North Central is obviously a very good team,” Wallach said. “In two games, we struck out a total of 26 times, and that can’t happen. We’ve got to get better than that.”