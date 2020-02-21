Softball Falcons Look to Build On Mississippi Trip
It took a bit of adjusting, but the East Central College softball Falcons were able to play four games last weekend in Mississippi.
The Falcons lost all four, including two games Saturday in Corinth, Miss., and two Sunday in Booneville, Miss.
“We threw everybody out there with several different lineups against some good teams,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “That’s the best way to figure things out quickly. It’s not always a lot of fun at the time and it can put a dent in your win-loss record, but that’s why we go. We found out a lot about ourselves and are looking to get better because of it.”
The Falcons fell Saturday to Frontier Community College, 10-2, and Shawnee Community College, 7-5.
Sunday’s losses were to Three Rivers Community College, 14-0, and East Central (Miss.) Community College, 13-3.
“A few of the girls had a disappointing weekend, but they’ve got to realize that’s going to happen sometimes,” Wallach said. “The best thing to do is ‘file it away,’ learn from it, and get back to work.”
The Falcons have time to make adjustments. East Central’s next doubleheader is March 2 against Missouri Valley College’s JV team. First pitch in Union is set for 2 p.m.
Statistics
East Central’s top batter during the trip was freshman Jena Monehan (Washington), who had six of the team’s 25 hits and batted .545. She had two doubles, two triples, and one walk while driving in three.
“Offensively, Jena Monehan had an outstanding weekend at the plate against some pretty tough pitching,” Wallach said. “She looked very good defensively at first base, as well.”
Jordan Owens (Northwest) had four hits, including a double.
Katelyn Gaus (Canton) recorded three hits.
Kristyn England (Cuba), Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional), and Maya Street (Clopton) each had two hits. Feldewerth doubled.
Jenna Crider (Washington) tripled, walked, scored a run and drove in a pair.
Kaylee Abney (Owensville), Kaylyn McKee (Bowling Green) and Leslee Weddle (Lebanon) had one hit apiece.
Gaus, Feldewerth and McKee also walked. Gaus had the lone stolen base. Feldewerth was hit by a pitch.
“Our center fielder, Jordan Owens, and right fielder, Kristyn England, put on a display, defensively,” Wallach said. “This was not an accident. They get good jumps on balls, take excellent angles, and have good arms when they get there.”
Street started two games in the circle, going 10 total innings while allowing 21 hits, 23 runs (19 earned), and four walks while striking out six.
She went 0-2.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) went 0-1, pitching one inning while allowing nine runs (seven earned) on three hits and five walks.
Sierra Voles (Crocker) pitched in two games, going 0-1. She went 10 innings, allowing 13 hits, 12 runs (eight earned), and eight walks. She struck out two.
Saturday Games
Against Frontier, the Falcons fell behind after an inning, 1-0. Frontier added two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth. East Central’s runs both came in the bottom of the sixth.
Monehan was the top batter with two of the hits, both triples. She drove in both runs.
England, Gaus and Street each singled. Feldewerth and Gaus scored runs.
Street took the loss.
In the Shawnee game, the Falcons again fell behind by a run in the top of the first, but came back to take a 5-1 lead in the second. Shawnee cut it to 5-4 in the fourth and tied it in the fifth. Shawnee scored the winning runs in the top of the seventh.
Gaus, Monehan and Owens each had two hits. Monehan doubled and Crider tripled. England and Feldewerth had one hit apiece.
Abney, Crider, Edler, Feldewerth and Gaus scored the runs. Crider drove in two while Feldewerth, Gaus and Monehan had one RBI apiece.
Crider walked and Gaus stole a base.
Voiles went the distance, taking the loss.
Sunday Games
Three Rivers scored nine runs in the second inning and added two in the third and three in the fourth.
Monehan doubled. Abney, Owens and Weddle singled. Crider and Monehan each walked.
Althenthal and Voiles both pitched with Altenthal taking the decision.
Against the other East Central, ranked 15th in the initial NJCAA Division II national poll, the Falcons fell behind in the bottom of the first, 4-1. The Mississippi team added a run in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth.
The Falcons scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth.
Kimminau had two hits while Feldewerth, McKee, Monehan, Owens and Street each had one hit. Feldewerth and Owens doubled.
Feldewerth and McKee walked. Owens sacrificed.
Feldewerth, Owens and Street scored the runs. Feldewerth drove in two and McKee had one RBI.