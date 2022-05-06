East Central College’s softball Falcons know they’ll be playing Friday in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament hosted by Mineral Area College.
And, they knew they would be playing Mineral Area in the opening game at 2 p.m.
However, before Wednesday, they didn’t know which team would have the higher seed.
The Falcons were scheduled to host Mineral Area Wednesday to close out the regular season. The teams played April 22 in Park Hills, splitting. Mineral Area won the opener, 8-7, and East Central won the second game, 5-2.
The only clear winner between the two teams so far this season has been the weather. The teams have had six dates postponed, April 14, April 18, April 25, April 29, May 1, and May 3.
The regional winner will advance to face top-seeded St. Louis Community College in the 4 p.m. game Friday.
All three teams return in the double-elimination event Saturday. The losers of the two Friday games will face off at 11 a.m. in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
The championship game will follow at 1 p.m. Should it be the first loss for a team, there will be a second title game at 3 p.m.
The Region 16 winner will advance to face the Region 24B winner in the Central B District. Region 24 teams are Danville Area, Heartland, Illinois Central, John Wood, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln Land, Parkland and Spoon River.
The winner of that showdown advances to the NJCAA Division II Championships May 24-28 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.