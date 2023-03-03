Wednesday’s road trip for the East Central College softball Falcons proved to be to Splitsville.
The Falcons (2-4) divided games with Lewis & Clark Community College of Godfrey, Illinois, winning the opener, 5-4, but losing in the second one, 4-2.
First Game
In the opener, the host team scored a run in the bottom of the second, but ECC piled on three in the third and two in the fourth. Lewis & Clark scored once in the fourth, once in the fifth and once in the bottom of the seventh to make it close at the end.
East Central outhit Lewis & Clark, 10-8, and both teams played error-free ball.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) stood out in multiple areas. She was the winning pitcher, going the distance while allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks. She struck out three.
At the plate, Hanger went 1-2 with a triple, a run and two RBIs.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) and Sierra Spencer (Rolla) each had two hits. Hillermann doubled and tripled.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) doubled. Lexi Lewis (Washington) singled.
Hannah Jarvis (Potosi) drew a walk. Truitt was hit by pitches twice.
Spencer scored two of the runs. Smalling and Truitt scored once.
Hillermann had two RBIs while Robinson drove in one.
Second Game
Both teams scored early in the second game with the Falcons taking a 1-0 lead but Lewis & Clark responding with three runs. East Central scored its final run in the third and Lewis & Clark scored in the fourth. The game was called on account of darkness after the sixth inning.
Each team had eight hits and the Falcons made two errors.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) pitched four innings, taking the loss. She allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) pitched one inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
Smalling had three of the East Central hits while Hanger doubled twice. Robinson doubled once. Hillermann and Truitt singled.
Jarvis drew a walk. Spencer and Emma Wegzyn (Wright City) sacrificed.
Smalling and Truitt scored the runs. Hanger and Smalling each had one RBI.
East Central’s Friday contests at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, have been postponed.
East Central’s home opener is set for Monday. The doubleheader against Southwestern Illinois College starts at 2 p.m.
