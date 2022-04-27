Facing a second NJCAA Division II Region 16 foe in a row, the East Central College softball Falcons forged a split Friday at Mineral Area College.
The Cardinals (8-30) won the first game in eight innings, 8-7. East Central (17-13) bounced back to win the second game, 5-2.
East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said Morgan Green (Festus) had a big day for the Falcons.
“Morgan Green was a highlight reel throughout the day,” Wallach said. “She picked up the win in the second game and at the plate for the day, she was 8-9 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. It was quite impressive.”
The teams were supposed to play another doubleheader Monday in Union, but the game was called off due to wet field conditions.
Second game
After watching the first game slip away, East Central went to work early in the second one, scoring four runs in the top of the first.
Mineral Area got one back in the bottom of the inning, but the Falcons added a single run in the fifth. Mineral Area got its last run in the bottom of the seventh.
East Central outhit Mineral Area, 11-6. East Central made the game’s lone error.
Green pitched the full game, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks. She struck out two.
Offensively, Green was 3-4 at the plate with a double, a home run, two runs and an RBI.
Madison Sander (Seckman) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) both had two hits. Truitt doubled.
Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) homered.
Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Taylor Hanger (Pacific) and Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) singled.
Sander added a walk.
Hillermann, Truitt and Weston scored the other runs.
Weston drove in three while Hillermann added one RBI.
Cate Davis had the big hit for Mineral Area, homering. Amber Cage stole two bases. Maddie Keller took the loss.
First game
Wallach thought the Falcons should have gotten the sweep.
“We let the first game slip away,” he said. “We were leading 7-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.”
Mineral Area scored first with a run in the bottom of the first. Each side scored once in the second before East Central scored the next six runs. The Falcons pushed three across in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Mineral Area got single runs in the fifth and sixth and tied it with three runs in the seventh. The Cardinals carried the momentum to the eighth, winning it.
Mineral Area outhit East Central, 16-14. Each team made three errors.
Wallach said problems on the bases cost the Falcons.
“We lost three baserunners due to mistakes earlier in the game and then quit scoring in the last three innings,” Wallach said. “Mineral Area is the kind of team you’ve got to put away. If you let them hang around long enough, they will come back to haunt you.”
Green had five hits in the game. Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Hillermann and Truitt each had two hits.
Sander, Weston and Addie Konkel (Salem) posted one hit apiece.
Damazyn and Truitt homered. Truitt also doubled.
Konkel walked. Eaton and Weston sacrificed.
Truitt scored twice. Damazyn, Eaton, Green, Hillermann and Sander scored once.
Damazyn drove in two runs. Green, Truitt and Weston each had one RBI.
Hanger pitched, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits.