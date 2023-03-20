Breaking out offensively, the East Central College softball Falcons took the second game of a doubleheader Monday in Fairfield, Illinois.
East Central (5-7) won the second game, 16-12, after falling to the host team in the opener, 8-2.
“I was really proud of the way the girls battled throughout the second game in what turned out to be a slugfest,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We played hard, were relentless, and refused to quit.”
In the first game, the Falcons struggled to put together offense.
“Frontier jumped on us early in the first game,” Wallach said. “After that, we managed to score a few runs, but also left a lot of runners in scoring position.”
Second game
The win featured 22 East Central hits and 14 for Frontier.
The Falcons made four errors while Frontier had three miscues.
Scoring started with two ECC runs in the top of the first. Frontier cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first.
After three innings, the Falcons were up, 6-3.
Frontier outscored East Central in the fourth, 6-2, but East Central retook the lead with six runs in the top of the fifth.
Both teams scored in the sixth with East Central getting two runs in the top of the inning and Frontier scoring three times in the bottom of the frame.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out five.
Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) went two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) logged five hits with two runs and seven RBIs.
Hanger ended with four hits, including a double. She scored twice and drove in one.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) both had three hits.
Smalling scored three times and drove in a run. Truitt doubled, scored four runs, drove in one and was hit by a pitch.
Lexi Lewis (Washington), McDaniel and Sierra Spencer (Rolla) each had two hits.
Lewis scored two runs. McDaniel walked, scored once and drove in two. Spencer doubled, sacrificed, scored once and drove in a run.
Stutzman had one hit, two walks and scored a run.
Payton Robinson (Elsberry) drew a walk.
First game
Frontier scored two runs in each of the first two innings to start the day. It was 5-1 after three full innings.
In the fourth, ECC scored one run while Frontier added two.
Frontier scored its last run in the bottom of the sixth.
Hanger pitched for the Falcons. Over six innings, she allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and three walks. She struck out four.
Truitt had three of the seven East Central hits, all singles.
Hillermann, Hannah Jarvis (Potosi), Robinson and Smalling each had one single.
Hanger, Jarvis and Robinson walked.
Robinson and Truitt scored runs. Hillermann and Truitt logged RBIs.
East Central is slated to host the Culver-Stockton JV team Monday at 2 p.m.
The Falcons stay home to host Missouri State University-West Plains Tuesday and Moberly Community College Thursday. Both doubleheaders start at 2 p.m.
