Maybe it was a wakeup call.
At any rate, the East Central College softball Falcons roared back from a season-opening loss Saturday to win their next three games over the weekend.
Playing at Forsyth High School, the Falcons fell in the opener to Southwest Tennessee, 11-3.
East Central bounced back to beat North Arkansas, 13-6, to finish Friday’s games.
“The first game was a combination of nerves, trying to do too much, and bad game management by me,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We were wound pretty tight both offensively and defensively, and I did a poor job of using timeouts to control the game when things started going south.
“Calling timeouts to settle us down defensively probably wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but it could have helped with damage control,” he said. “The second game was similar but we played a little better and North Arkansas helped us out a little.”
In action Saturday, the Falcons beat Southwest Tennessee, 8-6, and North Arkansas, 6-3.
“Day 2 was a complete turnaround,” Wallach said. “We stayed within ourselves and came out to compete. We were in complete control of both games until the end when our starting pitchers started to tire.
“Taylor and Morgan each pitched two complete games over the weekend,” he said. “It was a lot to ask from them and it took its toll. But overall they did a great job. In fact, the entire team did and we were happy with the progress made.”
The Falcons are slated to return home to host Lewis & Clark Community College Tuesday, March 1, at 2 p.m.
Saturday Games
In Saturday’s first game, the Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the second and added another in the third. Each team scored twice in the fourth. East Central added single runs in the fifth and sixth before Southwest Tennessee scored four times in the seventh.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) was the winning pitcher. None of the runs were earned. Over seven innings, she allowed eight hits, including three home runs. She walked two and struck out five.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City), Morgan Green (Festus) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) each had two hits.
Damazyn and Madison Sander (Seckman) homered.
Other hits came from Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Sander.
Damazyn scored twice. Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Green, Hanger, Hillermann, Sander and Truitt scored once.
Damazyn drove in four. Sander had two RBIs and Green ended with one.
Eaton stole a base.
In the win over North Arkansas, the Falcons scored three runs in each of the first two innings. North Arkansas scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth.
Green was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits (one home run) and three walks. She struck out four.
Green and Hillermann each had two hits. Both doubled.
Eaton, Hanger, Hannah Jarvis (Potosi), Sander, Truitt and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) had one hit.
Eaton and Truitt scored twice. Green and Hanger scored once.
Green drove in four. Hanger and Hillermann each had one RBI.
Truitt stole a base.
Friday Games
In the win over North Arkansas, East Central broke the game open with four runs in the top of the second.
North Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of that inning. After more scoring in the third, it was 7-5 for the Falcons.
East Central added two runs in the fifth to one for North Arkansas. The Falcons added four insurance runs in the sixth.
Hanger was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits, six walks and one hit batter. She allowed one home run. Hanger fanned six.
Green, Sander and Truitt each had two hits. Green homered. Truitt doubled twice. Sander and Eaton doubled once.
Hillermann, Weston and Jarvis singled.
Green, Hanger, Hillermann and Truitt scored twice. Damazyn, Eaton, Madelyn Ruszala (St. Clair), Sander and Jarvis scored once.
Green drove in three runs. Eaton and Truitt each had two RBIs. Hillermann, Ruszala and Weston drove in one run apiece.
The Falcons drew 10 walks. Damazyn, Hanger and Hillermann each walked twice.
Eaton and Hillermann sacrificed and Truitt stole a base.
Southwest Tennessee scored four runs in the second and six in the third. East Central got two back in the fourth. Each team scored once in the fifth with the Southwest Tennessee run ending the game on the run rule.
Green took the loss in the opener, going 4.2 innings while allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits, including two home runs, and five walks. She struck out two.
Hanger had two of the seven ECC hits, both doubles.
Green, Hillermann, Addie Konkel (Salem), Sander and Truitt singled.
Hanger, Hillermann and Jarvis scored.
Konkel, Sander and Truitt drove in one run apiece.
Eaton added a stolen base.