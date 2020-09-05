Senior night came early this year for the Union soccer Wildcats.
Union (1-1) celebrated its seniors Wednesday in a home win against Wright City.
“We got the win, but not the way I thought it was going to come,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The boys played hard but made a lot of unforced errors.”
Union is not the first team to move up its annual event. In the COVID-19 world, many schools are holding their senior events early in the season, making sure they happen in case games might be canceled later in the season.
Union also had the game ball delivered via Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter.
In Wednesday’s game, Diego Orozco put Union on top with a goal, but Wright City tied it before the end of the half.
“We got off to a great start just four minutes into the game when Diego Orozco received a pass from Luke Smith and made a great turn toward the goal,” Wideman said. “He took a shot at the far post that just touched the goalie’s fingers before going into the goal.”
The visitors scored next, but Union came back to tie it on a Jack Wagnaar goal in the closing minutes. The goal came after Orozco took a corner kick and Will Herbst put the ball on goal. Wagnaar pounced on the rebound.
With the game headed to overtime, Salvatore Garcia scored the game winner with 8:33 left in the extra session to give Union the 3-2 victory.
Ardell Young set up the goal after making a run to the top of the 18-yard box and finding Garcia for the winning shot.
“Overall it was a good character win for this team and we are very proud of each one of them,” Wideman said.
In Monday’s opener, a 3-0 loss to Northwest, Wideman said the game was a physical contest.
“The effort the boys showed us last night is a huge step in the right direction,” Wideman said. “We may be smaller than most teams but our competitiveness will overcome the size all season. We are very excited to see how much this team is going to improve this season.”
Cooper Bailey posted 18 saves in goal.
“Cooper Bailey played an outstanding game in goal for us,” Wideman said. “He made 18 saves and kept us in the game in the first half. The way he is reading the game and cutting down angle with no fear will help this team be successful.”
Wideman praised the work of Smith and Orozco in the middle of the field along with Wyatt Davis.