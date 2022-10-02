It wasn’t quite the shot heard ’round the world, but Will Herbst’s strike Tuesday will resonate in the Union boys soccer program for some time.

“Ethan Sulschi was able to drive a ball at the goal from just outside the 18,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “The ball rebounded off of the crossbar where Will Herbst was there to clean it up. From that point on we were able to close out the game.”