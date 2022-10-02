It wasn’t quite the shot heard ’round the world, but Will Herbst’s strike Tuesday will resonate in the Union boys soccer program for some time.
“Ethan Sulschi was able to drive a ball at the goal from just outside the 18,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “The ball rebounded off of the crossbar where Will Herbst was there to clean it up. From that point on we were able to close out the game.”
Herbst scored with 18:43 to play in the second half to give Union (6-4) its first victory over Helias (2-8) in recent times.
“Haven’t had many opportunities to play with the lead like that,” Fennessey said. “Our boys did a nice job of finishing the game the way that we should have. It was nice to see them play for 80 minutes and be rewarded for it.”
Fennessey noted that each team had a goal disallowed in the first half due to offsides.
Coming into Tuesday’s game in Jefferson City, Helias had beaten Union three times by an aggregate score of 17-1. That included a 2013 state sectional contest and a 2015 district game.
Sulschi assisted on Herbst’s goal while Cooper Bailey stopped 14 shots in net for the shutout win.
“Helias always has a bunch of talented kids,” Fennessey said. “This year was no exception. They had some real speed up top that we had to deal with.”
Fennessey said Union’s defense had a difficult task.
“Our back line did a great job of mitigating risk,” Fennessey said. “Donnie Sherwood had a tough night. He played one of the stronger games of the year. Dillon McDuffie was the only back that played all 80 minutes. He continues to put in solid minutes every night out. Ian Meyer was there to back us up on any breakdown defensively we may have had. When he is on his game, he can change outcomes.”