It didn’t take long for the Union soccer Wildcats to bounce back.
Union (5-2-1, 1-0) got a late own goal by Waynesville to win Tuesday in Pulaski County, 3-2.
Union opened Four Rivers Conference play Thursday with a 1-0 victory at Sullivan.
Waynesville
Hitting the road Tuesday night, the Wildcats earned a 3-2 win at Waynesville.
After a physical game the night before against rival St. Francis Borgia Regional, the Wildcats fell behind early at Waynesville. The host Tigers scored in the first five minutes on a play off of a corner kick.
Wideman said it took about five minutes for his team to respond.
Jack Wagnaar scored off of a rebound to even the game. Isaiah Cojucaru took the initial free kick after a Waynesville hand ball.
Cojucaru, who recently returned, gave Union a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the opening half. He scored on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box from a Luke Smith pass.
“I thought the boys dominated most of the first half but could find the last touch of the finish past the goalie,” Wideman said. “The boys kept control of the ball while still attacking forward.”
Wideman said Union continued to pressure the Waynesville goal, but couldn’t get through the defense. Waynesville tied it with 12 minutes left in the second half, scoring on a break with a pass to the far post.
Union scored the winner in the closing minutes. Will Herbst sent a corner kick on goal, and a Waynesville defender knocked the ball into the net.
“The boys played a solid game but we have got to tighten up the defensive third of the field,” Wideman said. “Against both Borgia and Waynesville, we gave them too much space to shoot or just make a pass in that all-critical last third of the field.”
Sullivan
In Thursday’s match, Evan Hall scored with nine minutes to play to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 win at Sullivan.
The Wildcats host North County Tuesday at 5 p.m. Union’s next FRC match is Sept. 29 at St. Clair.