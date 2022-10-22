Scoring once in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats picked up a home shutout of Sullivan Tuesday, 2-0.
“Our team played pretty well last night,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had the majority of the possession throughout the game.”
Union improved to 10-6 with the victory while Sullivan fell to 3-17.
Ethan Sulschi netted the opener with 28 minutes to go in the opening half.
“Ethan Sulschi got us started up top with an assist from Anthony Steel,” Fennessey said. “First-half goal proved to be enough to hold off the Eagles. Had a number of scoring chances, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Will Herbst added the insurance goal with 13 minutes to play.
“Will Herbst was a man on a mission during the second half, though,” Fennessey said. “He was determined to put the game out of reach. His 40-yard run past several Eagles and then 18-yard rip was to much to handle.”
Cooper Bailey stopped 10 Sullivan shots for the shutout.
“Coop never really was tested in the net,” Fennessey said. “He did manage to record 10 saves throughout the game. Our defense did a great job of mitigating the dangerous scoring chances though.”
Fennessey said several players stepped up.
“The combination of Peyton Hall, Avery Young, Jacob Dowil and Ardell Young in the middle of our field looked really good at times,” Fennessey said. “It was Payton‘s first game back off of a lower body injury. He looked pretty good and comfortable.”
Overall, Fennessey felt it was a good win.
“We played some very inspired soccer in the second half,” he said. “It was good to see coming down the stretch.”
