Union recorded its second boys soccer shutout of the season Wednesday, defeating North County, 3-0.
Ardell Young, Avery Young and Colton Sinclair scored Union’s goals in the game. The Youngs scored in the first half while Sinclair’s goal came in the second half.
Union has played in five shutouts this season, but only a 1-0 game against St. Francis Borgia ended in victory.
Waynesville, Northwest and Rolla kept Union scoreless.
Cooper Bailey earned the shutout.
“Nice to get back on the winning side,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Also nice to get Cooper a shutout. Cooper has been one of our best players this year. Unfortunately we haven’t been able to reward him with many shutouts for all of his hard work.
The Wildcats return to action Tuesday at Helias. Union hosts Pacific Thursday.