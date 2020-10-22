One Union football team was able to take the field Friday night.
Union’s boys soccer team shut out Fatima in Osage County, 4-0.
Soccer is known as football through much of the world.
“The game against Fatima was by far the best game we played last week,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The boys played very solid all over the field especially on the defensive side of the ball led by senior Evan Hall and junior Wyatt Davis. They only allowed three shots on goal and Ian Meyer was there to make the saves.”
The Wildcats (15-3-1) netted one goal in the opening half and added three goals in the second half.
Isaiah Cojocaru scored two of the goals, including the game winner.
Will Herbst and Luke Smith each scored once.
Herbst, Eddy Luta, Smith and Daniel Thwing assisted on the goals.
Ian Meyer recorded the shutout, making three saves.
I said to them the longer it stays this score the better there chances are to tie the game,” Wideman said. “The boys responded wonderfully, scoring three in the second half. Overall this was a great win.”
us, as we look to continue playing a controlled game next week as we try to wrap up a Conference Championship!!