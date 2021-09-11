Union’s boys soccer Wildcats will play for the Pacific Tournament consolation title Saturday morning.
Union will take on Pacific at 9 a.m.
Union (3-2) bounced back Wednesday to beat Windsor in the consolation semifinals, 5-1. That came after Union fell to Parkway West in the opening round Tuesday, 4-0.
Windsor
The Wildcats scored three times in the first half and twice in the second half on the way to a 5-1 victory over Windsor. The Owls scored their goal in the second half.
Isaiah Cojocaru netted a hat trick for the Wildcats, scoring three times. Salvador Garcia and Ian Meyer also scored.
Will Herbst assisted on three goals. Noah Elbert and Donoven Sherwood each had one assist.
Cooper Bailey stopped five shots in goal.
Windsor’s goal was by Noah Harman with Evan Pouvaranukoah assisting. Andrew Tanner and Jake Wolff played in goal. Tanner stopped nine shots in 54 minutes and Wolff made seven saves in 26 minutes.
Parkway West
“It’s good to play teams we don’t always get to see,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We knew they would stretch us. They had a nice buildup. Our kids stepped up and played well.”
Fennessey said left back Peyton Stowe and right back Sherwood were standouts.
“Will Herbst continues to be consistent for us in every game so far,” Fennessey said.
Bailey stopped 10 shots in the game.
Overall, it was a good learning experience, Fennessey said.
“We’re learning what it takes right now to play teams like that,” he said.
Alex Spangler scored twice, and Ethan Geiger and Chris Roy scored once for Parkway West.