Thanks to a 2-1 home win over Sullivan Tuesday night, the Union boys soccer Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union improved to 16-3-1 overall, 5-0 in the league. The Wildcats played Pacific Thursday with a chance to win the league title outright.
“Yes, it was awesome to clinch a piece of the conference championship, but we want the whole thing,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “The guys did not have their best stuff tonight, but it was enough to get the win.”
All scoring came in the second half.
Isaiah Cojocaru scored Union’s first goal on a low shot to the near post with Will Herbst earning the assist.
The second goal came from Daniel Thwing with Cojocaru earning the assist.
“We got possession of the ball and made a through ball to Ardell Young were he made a couple touches toward the baseline,” Wideman said. “Then Ardell played a great ball across the middle where Will hit a shot but was saved by the goalie again, but the rebound came to Daniel who put it away with his knee.”
Wideman said his team had other chances to score, but credited Sullivan goalkeeper Andrew Starr with stopping those.
Sullivan’s goal came after Union made it 2-0. Jacob Brooks scored with Charlie Lohden picking up the assist.
Ian Meyer made two saves in net to earn the win for Union. Starr stopped 13 shots for Sullivan.
Defensively, both teams stood out in the first half.
“In the first half we played very direct and our through balls got eaten up by Sullivan’s defense,” Wideman said. “The guys did have one good buildup that led to a great chance for us but we were unable to put it away.”
Wideman said the team needs to work on playing better possession soccer.
“We like to transition to offense quickly but when you have a team that knows that and keeps 5-6 guys back, the counter is not there,” Wideman said. “I want the boys to play more of a possession game and just keep the ball no matter if we have to play the ball back. As the game went on, we possessed the ball much better and had some really good chances.”